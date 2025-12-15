Why Bumrah didn't play Dharamsala T20I

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was replaced by Harshit Rana in the team in Dharamsala. Photograph: BCCI

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was forced to fly back home for personal reasons ahead of the third T20I in Dharamsala.

Quoting reliable sources, PTI reported that a very close family member of the bowler is currently hospitalised, prompting the cricketer to return home.

"If all goes well, then he might return for the fourth or even fifth game (in Ahmedabad). But first priority is recovery of his family member."

T20 WC and NZ series squad on same day

With the ICC setting a deadline for the T20 World Cup squad announcement, India's line-up for the global event and the preceding series against New Zealand will be announced on the same day, which could be some time in the first week of January.

"The squad that will be selected for the New Zealand T20Is will be the same that will be named for the T20 World Cup," the source added.