HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Bumrah didn't play Dharamsala T20I

Why Bumrah didn't play Dharamsala T20I

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 15, 2025 16:24 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah was replaced by Harshit Rana in the team in Dharamsala

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was replaced by Harshit Rana in the team in Dharamsala. Photograph: BCCI

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was forced to fly back home for personal reasons ahead of the third T20I in Dharamsala.

Quoting reliable sources, PTI reported that a very close family member of the bowler is currently hospitalised, prompting the cricketer to return home.

"If all goes well, then he might return for the fourth or even fifth game (in Ahmedabad). But first priority is recovery of his family member."

 

T20 WC and NZ series squad on same day

With the ICC setting a deadline for the T20 World Cup squad announcement, India's line-up for the global event and the preceding series against New Zealand will be announced on the same day, which could be some time in the first week of January.

"The squad that will be selected for the New Zealand T20Is will be the same that will be named for the T20 World Cup," the source added.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Kolkata fiasco dent India's Olympic hosting chances?
Will Kolkata fiasco dent India's Olympic hosting chances?
Bindra Urges Introspection After Messi's India Tour
Bindra Urges Introspection After Messi's India Tour
Arshdeep redeems himself in Dharamsala
Arshdeep redeems himself in Dharamsala
Abhishek backs Gill, Surya to fire at T20 WC
Abhishek backs Gill, Surya to fire at T20 WC
Messi arrives in Delhi, meet with PM Modi cancelled
Messi arrives in Delhi, meet with PM Modi cancelled

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Yuvika Chaudhary Turns Heads With Her Stunning Appearance0:57

Yuvika Chaudhary Turns Heads With Her Stunning Appearance

JP Nadda demands Sonia Gandhi's Apology Over 'Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi' Remark in RS2:03

JP Nadda demands Sonia Gandhi's Apology Over 'Modi Teri...

Star Footballer Messi arrives in Delhi 0:50

Star Footballer Messi arrives in Delhi

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO