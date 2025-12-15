Delhi gives Messi's India Tour the perfect ending

IMAGE: Argentina and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi at the stadium during his tour of India. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Lionel Messi G.O.A.T. India Tour that began in shambolic fashion ended in a blaze of glory as devotional fans joyously gathered to catch a glimpse of a man that does things on the field that are often beyond human comprehension.

Most importantly, the much-publicised and anticipated event had the ending it wanted, after a chaotic beginning in Kolkata on the tour's first stop on Saturday.

The thousands of heads totting the stands at Kotla, as well as the few Indian celebrities and dignitaries inside the ground, basked in the euphoria of hosting one of the world's most recognisable and bankable athletes at an extravagant event.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi speaks to fans. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

They were perhaps swept away by the otherworldly talent, the humility, and the impact that this man has had on the game he has played with all his might over the last two decades.

Speaking briefly in Spanish, a language not spoken by most in the city, Messi said, “Gracias Delhi! Hasta pronto”, creating a sense of yearning among the crowds rarely seen before.

Upon arrival, Messi took a lap of the ground smiling, and watched the 7x7 celebrity match coming to an end, even as the spectators, many of whom were dressed in the famous blue and white Argentine jersey bearing No. 10, chanted his name continuously.

He was then standing there waving to the stands smiling, something he tried to do in Kolkata too but could not as, unlike the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he was crowded by too many people, including politicians and their aides, at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

He was seen kicking the ball at the stands along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul while taking a round of the venue that registered an attendance of around 25000.

Messi also felicitated the Minerva Academy football team.

The script was specifically written for Messi, and, as is his wont, he played the role to perfection.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez at the stadium during his tour of India. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia had the privilege to be with Messi towards the end of the 30-minute event.

Earlier in the day, Messi arrived here for the final leg of his G.O.A.T India Tour after his flight from Mumbai was delayed considerably due to inclement weather.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi waves to fans. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-day whirlwind trip to India, was to land in the national capital around 10:45am but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions here.

He landed at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport around 2:30pm, and straightaway proceeded to the Leela Palace Hotel where he had a Meet and Greet session with a select group of people.