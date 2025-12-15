Will Messi Turn Up for India vs USA T20 WC Clash?

IMAGE: Lionel Messi with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez pose with ICC Chairman Jay Shah at the stadium during his tour of India. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Lionel Messi’s final stop on his G.O.A.T India Tour produced a memorable crossover moment between football and cricket in New Delhi on Monday.

The highlight of the evening came off the pitch when ICC chairman Jay Shah met Messi alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and DDCA president Rohan Jaitley.

Shah presented Messi with an Indian cricket team jersey bearing his iconic No. 10, a framed autographed cricket bat, and a formal invitation to attend India’s opening match of the upcoming T20 World Cup against the United States at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

Messi received the gifts with a smile, while his Inter Miami teammates were also honoured Luis Suarez with a No. 9 Indian jersey and Rodrigo De Paul with a No. 7.