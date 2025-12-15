HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will Messi Turn Up for India vs USA T20 WC Clash?

Will Messi Turn Up for India vs USA T20 WC Clash?

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 15, 2025 18:35 IST

x

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez pose with ICC Chairman Jay Shah at the stadium during his tour of India. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Lionel Messi’s final stop on his G.O.A.T India Tour produced a memorable crossover moment between football and cricket in New Delhi on Monday.

 

The highlight of the evening came off the pitch when ICC chairman Jay Shah met Messi alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and DDCA president Rohan Jaitley.

Lionel Messi

Shah presented Messi with an Indian cricket team jersey bearing his iconic No. 10, a framed autographed cricket bat, and a formal invitation to attend India’s opening match of the upcoming T20 World Cup against the United States at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.

Lionel MessiMessi received the gifts with a smile, while his Inter Miami teammates were also honoured Luis Suarez with a No. 9 Indian jersey and Rodrigo De Paul with a No. 7.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Messi brings smiles to young footballers in Delhi
Messi brings smiles to young footballers in Delhi
Delhi gives Messi's India Tour the perfect ending
Delhi gives Messi's India Tour the perfect ending
'It was a 10/10 day, Leo Messi'
'It was a 10/10 day, Leo Messi'
Bindra Urges Introspection After Messi's India Tour
Bindra Urges Introspection After Messi's India Tour
PIX: A Dream Night at Wankhede as Messi Comes Calling
PIX: A Dream Night at Wankhede as Messi Comes Calling

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

webstory image 2

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

VIDEOS

Prez Murmu administers oath to Raj Kumar Goyal as CIC1:41

Prez Murmu administers oath to Raj Kumar Goyal as CIC

BJP's New Working President Nitin Nabin Arrives at Party HQ3:16

BJP's New Working President Nitin Nabin Arrives at Party HQ

PM Modi arrives in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II2:09

PM Modi arrives in Jordan for talks with King Abdullah II

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO