Will Kolkata fiasco dent India's Olympic hosting chances?

IMAGE: Angry fans vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president, Kalyan Chaubey said that the fiasco caused at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during Argentina football legend Lionel Messi's visit as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour' could cost India as it tries to portray its soft power via sport in its mission to host the 2036 Olympics.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the 'GOAT Tour 2025' ended in chaotic mode on Saturday. While the moment was supposed to be a moment of union between the World Cup-winning superstar and a football-crazy state, the presence of VIPs and politicians on the pitch with Messi sent fans into frenzy as they could barely catch a glimpse of the footballer for whom they had paid their hard-earned money. They alleged that their presence denied them a chance to catch a proper glimpse of the 38-year-old icon and the tents. The goal post in the stadium became the target of fans' anger, who vandalised the venue and threw plastic bottles at the VIPs gathered there.

Speaking about the incident to ANI, Chaubey said, "Messi and Ronaldo are among the world's greatest footballers. Millions of fans follow them through international media. Football is the most played sport in the world. Yesterday's incident was very unfortunate for Kolkata, West Bengal. This could have been avoided. It shows how unprepared and lacking in managerial skills the post-ministry government of West Bengal is. Kolkata is known as the 'Mecca of Football in India', and several legends visited Kolkata, and their programmes were done successfully."

This will not only affect the fans financially who have lost money by paying a huge amount to buy tickets to watch Messi. This will cost India even more, especially when the Prime Minister is trying to portray India as a soft power through sport. When India is bidding for the 2036 Olympics, when India is hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, when India is hosting the World Police Games...During those competitions, the competitor may raise the question of whether Kolkata or West Bengal is not prepared to host an international event, perhaps the management or the government is not mature enough to do this. So I think this will cost Bengal, this will cost Kolkata for the next 50 years," he added.

The event was supposed to be a grand affair, but Messi left early, leaving a crowd of fans fuming. Fans voiced out their anger at VIPs and politicians, including the state's Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, as they recklessly hooted them and threw plastic bottles and chairs on the pitch. Some fans also managed to enter the field, vandalising the tent and the goal post out of frustration at having missed a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The police had to use mild force to remove angry fans from the stadium, and WB governor CV Ananda Bose later revealed that the event organiser had been arrested. A wholesome moment turned into a 'criminal and political' affair, with the organiser arrested and the opposition parties taking a jab at Trinamool Congress (TMC) for alleged mismanagement.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a statement clarifying that Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata was a private event organised by a PR agency and the federation was not involved in the "planning or execution" of the event at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

"The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul." AIFF shared an Instagram post.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation," the post read.

"We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority," the post read.

Following the chaotic incident at Salt Lake Stadium, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim said the situation is under control. He added that an FIR has been lodged and the chief organiser has been arrested, and promised that organisers will refund money to fans.

"There is normalcy now. The second part is the investigation; the FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested... I'm telling you, they (organisers) are promising that they will return (ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done," Jawed Shamim told reporters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also apologised to fans and the iconic footballer.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Mamta Banerjee wrote on X."

"I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers," West Bengal CM added.

After a visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, Messi reached Mumbai on Sunday, and Delhi will be the final pit stop of his tour on Monday.