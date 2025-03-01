HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Messi's Inter Miami move driven by unhappy spell at PSG

March 01, 2025 03:22 IST

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi says he found it hard to adapt on a day-to-day basis at Paris St Germain, with the training sessions, the games. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/Reuters

Lionel Messi said his decision to join Major League Soccer club Inter Miami as a free agent was fuelled by his struggles at Paris St Germain, describing it as a period he "didn't enjoy".

The 37-year-old, who won the Ligue 1 title twice and French Super Cup in 2022 during his two-year spell at the capital club, parted ways with the Ligue 1 outfit in 2023.

 

"Signing for Inter (Miami) was an opportunity because of the way things went in my last years in Paris," the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner said in an Apple Music interview on Friday.

"It was a decision I had to make because I had to leave Barcelona and I spent two years that I didn't enjoy.

"I wasn't happy on a day-to-day basis, with the training sessions, the games, I found it hard to adapt to all that," the Argentina captain added.

Messi, who won 10 LaLiga titles, four Champions Leagues and three Club World Cups with his boyhood club Barcelona, had to leave in 2021 when they could not make it financially viable to keep him and the forward signed a two-year deal with PSG.

However, after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, Messi was caught in a storm when PSG fans turned against him after their poor Champions League campaign that season and he was suspended for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, missing a training session as a result.

The Argentine, who joined Inter Miami after reportedly turning down a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia, said he was determined to succeed and help the American league thrive.

"MLS has matured and continues to grow. I hope it doesn't stop and other clubs can see the example of Inter Miami and can boost the competition," he added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PIX: Rohit & Co practice under lights
Praggnanandhaa logs first win at Prague Masters
Kapila-Crasto march into German Open semis
El Clasico comes to Navi Mumbai!
ISL: Odisha FC drop points, play-off chances fall

