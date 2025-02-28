HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kapila-Crasto march into German Open semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 28, 2025 23:58 IST

Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto

IMAGE: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto entered the semi-finals of the German Open Super 300 tournament after beating Gao Jia Xuan and Wu Meng Ying of China in straight sets in Mulheim an der Ruhr, Germany on Friday.

 

The eighth seeded Indian duo won 21-14, 21-17 to set up a last-four clash against Indonesia's Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja.

Rakshitha Sree Santosh Ramraj lost to Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 12-21, 12-21 to bow out of women's singles quarterfinals.

Tharun Mannepalli also crashed out of the tournament after losing 16-21, 21-17, 21-8 to Toma Junior Popov in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
