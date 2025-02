Team India had a nets session under lights at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batted. Mohammed Shami looked good as in ran in with steam in the nets.

'Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami train ahead of the crucial #ChampionsTrophy clash against New Zealand,' ICC tweeted alongside pictures of the training on Friday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma walks out to bat in the nets . Photograph: ICC/X

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami goes full tilt. Photograph: ICC/X

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli. Photograph: ICC/X