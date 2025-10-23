Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

'He's still as committed as he's ever been and he still wants to win.'

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has given no hint to his possible retirement, saying that age would not be a factor. Photograph: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images/Reuters

Lionel Messi has extended his contract with MLS side Inter Miami to 2028, the club announced on Thursday, a boost for the North American league as the Argentine great keeps his career going.



The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner had previously said that Inter Miami would be his last club but the 38-year-old has given no hint to his possible retirement, saying that age would not be a factor.



"Our vision was to bring the best players to Inter Miami and to this city, and that's exactly what we have done," Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham said in a statement.



"He's still as committed as he's ever been and he still wants to win."



The 2022 World Cup winner led the league in goals (29) this season, as Inter Miami finished third in the Eastern Conference. They are set to play Nashville SC in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs beginning on Friday.



He was named among five finalists for the league's MVP award on Thursday.

Messi sparked fresh interest in the league when he first signed in 2023, in a critical moment for the sport in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States set to host the World Cup next year.



Miami's valuation has doubled since 2022 to $1.2 billion, according to Forbes, which named them the second most valuable team in MLS earlier this year.



"When Lionel Messi made MLS his League of Choice, it marked a turning point - not just for Inter Miami, but for our entire sport in North America," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.



"Since then, we’ve witnessed something truly historic: the greatest player of all time bringing global attention to our league."