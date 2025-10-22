HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PV Sindhu's First Diwali After Marriage

PV Sindhu's First Diwali After Marriage

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 22, 2025 16:58 IST

x

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu with her husband Venkata Datta Sai and their pet Mylo. Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu shared heartwarming Diwali wishes with her fans, marking her first Diwali celebration since her marriage earlier this year.

 

The badminton star took to social media to post a festive message that read, ‘From mine to yours, wishing you a Happy Diwali – Sindhu, Datta & Mylo.’

PV Sindhu

Dressed in a graceful pink traditional outfit, PV Sindhu radiated joy as she celebrated the festival of lights with her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, and their pet, Mylo.

She also shared a beautiful family moment — posing with her parents and loved ones while holding sparklers.

PV Sindhu

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Saina Shares Stunning Diwali Moments... With a Twist
Saina Shares Stunning Diwali Moments... With a Twist
'Outright shameful...' Chess world slams Kramnik
'Outright shameful...' Chess world slams Kramnik
Neeraj Chopra is now Lt. Colonel in Indian Army
Neeraj Chopra is now Lt. Colonel in Indian Army
India face selection dilemma as Ro-Ko eye series revival
India face selection dilemma as Ro-Ko eye series revival
'Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname'
'Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Indian Old Timers

webstory image 2

5 Best Air Purifiers For Your Home

webstory image 3

7 Ways To Have Upma For Breakfast

VIDEOS

Video: Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands in Kerala3:34

Video: Helipad Sinks As President Murmu's Chopper Lands...

Watch: Govardhan Puja performed in Akshardham Temple, Delhi3:10

Watch: Govardhan Puja performed in Akshardham Temple, Delhi

Olympian Neeraj Chopra Made Lt Col (Honorary) by Indian Army1:47

Olympian Neeraj Chopra Made Lt Col (Honorary) by Indian Army

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO