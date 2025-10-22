PV Sindhu's First Diwali After Marriage

IMAGE: PV Sindhu with her husband Venkata Datta Sai and their pet Mylo. Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu shared heartwarming Diwali wishes with her fans, marking her first Diwali celebration since her marriage earlier this year.

The badminton star took to social media to post a festive message that read, ‘From mine to yours, wishing you a Happy Diwali – Sindhu, Datta & Mylo.’

Dressed in a graceful pink traditional outfit, PV Sindhu radiated joy as she celebrated the festival of lights with her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, and their pet, Mylo.

She also shared a beautiful family moment — posing with her parents and loved ones while holding sparklers.