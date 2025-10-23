Champions League PIX: Bellingham fires Real Madrid to win; Chelsea, Liverpool win

IMAGES from the UEFA Champions League matches played on Wednesday

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal against Juventus in their UEFA Champions League match at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Jude Bellingham scored his first goal since June as Real Madrid saw off a dogged Juventus to maintain their 100% record in this season's Champions League on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The goal was created by Vinicius Jr, who in the 58th minute took on three Juventus players and made space to shoot. His attempt rebounded off the post for Bellingham to slot home his first goal of the season since returning from shoulder surgery.

After a sluggish first half, the game came alive in the second half with play swinging from one end to the other.

Juventus were cautious, defending with five across the back and looking for counter attacks. Courtois had to make several saves, but as the game progressed Madrid took control and had 28 shots by the end.

"A very tough, hard-fought match. Chances at both ends. An important win against another big team. Nine out of nine. Now we're off to Anfield," Courtois told Movistar Plus.

Dusan Vlahovic spurned a golden opportunity to put Juventus ahead when he ran half the length of the pitch onto a through ball, outpacing last defender Eder Militao but seeing his shot saved by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ outstretched leg.

Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio made three spectacular saves, keeping out two attempts by Kylian Mbappe and one from Brahim Diaz to keep the scoreline tight.

It was the first time Mbappe failed to score since late August. He was on an 11-game streak of scoring in every match he had played for Real Madrid and France.

Francisco Conceicao was fortunate to escape a red card after tangling with Vinicius as he ran through on goal but the referee felt he had sufficient contact with the ball to not be considered a foul.

With El Clasico against Barcelona in LaLiga coming on Sunday, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso made several substitutions in the final minutes and Filip Kostic nearly equalized for Juventus with a bullet strike from the edge of the box that Courtois parried in added time.

Juve, who along with Ajax hold the record for the most wins against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in European Cup games, are winless since September 13 and have gone seven consecutive matches without victory in all competitions.

They have secured just two points from three Champions League games while Madrid have nine points.

"Defeats always make you angry, but the attitude we saw tonight was fantastic. It's the foundation from which to build for all the matches to come," Di Gregorio told Prime Video.

Youthful Chelsea thump hapless Ajax 5-1

IMAGE: Chelsea's Estevao celebrates with teammates after scoring their fourth goal against Ajax Amsterdam at Stamford Bridge, London. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

A youthful Chelsea hammered Ajax Amsterdam 5-1 in an eventful Champions League game on Wednesday that included three goals from teenagers, three penalties and a red card, under pouring rain at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca put out a side with an average age of 22 and made 10 changes from the team that beat Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the weekend.

"I work with them every day. I know what they can do," Maresca said of his teenagers. "The good thing about them is that they want to learn, they want to improve."

Ajax's night turned sour in the 17th minute when captain Kenneth Taylor was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Facundo Buonanotte after referee Felix Zwayer consulted the pitchside monitor and changed his original yellow card to red.

A minute later, following the resulting free kick, 19-year-old Marc Guiu knocked the ball into the net from close range latching on to a Wesley Fofana cross.

Moises Caicedo made it two in the 29th minute with an audacious low shot from 30 metres that took a deflection into the net.

Lofty Ajax striker Wout Weghorst reduced the deficit in the 27th minute from the penalty spot after Tosin Adarabioyo had trodden on Raul Moro's foot.

But the Ajax numbers' shortfall soon told again and, when Weghorst brought Enzo Fernandez down with a sliding tackle in the 45th, the Chelsea captain for the night beat 41-year-old goalkeeper Remko Pasveer from the spot.

Five minutes later, deep into added time, Youri Baas brought down Estevao with another reckless tackle and the 18-year-old Brazilian slammed the resulting penalty high into the net for a 4-1 halftime lead.

The second half was damage limitation for the Dutch side, who have lost all their Champions League games so far, shipping 11 goals and scoring only one – Wednesday’s penalty.

Chelsea, now brimming with confidence, brought on forward Tyrique George at halftime and the 19-year-old scored within three minutes, pouncing on a loose ball in the area.

Both he and the ever-energetic Estevao had chances to increase the home side's lead as Chelsea buzzed round the Ajax area but they could not replicate the frenzy of the first half.

There was also a second-half appearance from Reggie Walsh, who turned 17 only last Monday and became Chelsea's youngest Champions League player.

Chelsea have moved to 11th in the Champions League table after defeat by Bayern Munich in the first game of the season followed by victory against Benfica and Wednesday's win.

Ajax are bottom of the table.

Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz scores their third goal against Club Brugge at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany. Photograph: Michaela Stache/Reuters

Bayern Munich outclassed visitors Club Brugge 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday with three goals in the first 34 minutes to maintain their flawless start to the season and make it three wins from three matches in the competition.

The German champions have now won all 12 matches across all competitions this season while also staking an early claim for a Champions League knockout stage spot with a maximum nine points.

First half goals from 17-year-old man-of-the-match Lennart Karl, who became the youngest German scorer in the competition, Harry Kane and Luis Diaz sealed the game before substitute Nicolas Jackson added another in the 79th minute.

"It was a good performance and we could have scored more goals," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. "A very good home game. We also saw young players. Lennart Karl showed in an important game that he can help us."

"But I am no fan of the hype. If he continues like that he will get his chance," Kompany said.

Bayern next travel to defending champions Paris St Germain on November 4 while Brugge, sitting on three points from three matches, host Barcelona a day later.

The Bavarians were the clear favourites and Karl's sensational solo effort and powerful shot in the fifth minute put them in the driving seat early as the record-breaking teenager celebrated a memorable first start in the Champions League.

England captain Kane then tapped in at the far post after a perfectly-timed cutback from Konrad Laimer in the 14th to confirm his sensational scoring form and take his tally to 20 goals in 12 matches across all competitions with Bayern this season.

That is faster to 20 goals than Argentine great Lionel Messi or Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo have ever managed from the start of a season in their club careers.

The Belgians never got a chance to get back in the game, and Diaz found enough space to cut into the box and fire an unstoppable shot to make it 3-0 and put the game to bed in the 34th.

The Bavarians, who lead the Bundesliga title race with seven wins from seven matches, could have added to their tally, missing half a dozen golden chances and twice hitting the woodwork, as the Belgians struggled with the hosts' fierce tempo.

Kane should have scored a second goal in the 58th when he had only the keeper to beat but his attempted chip was plucked out of the air by Nordin Jackers, as the hosts wasted chance after chance.

Jackson, who had an effort cleared on the line minutes earlier, made amends in the 79th, tapping in to complete a quick break and cap a dominant performance by the hosts.

"We knew it wouldn't be an easy game against Bayern, they are one of the best teams in Europe, if not the best," said Brugge forward Nicolo Tresoldi. "We showed them a bit too much respect in the first half. In the second half we improved, but there's no shame in losing against Bayern."

Liverpool end poor run with 5-1 thrashing of Frankfurt

IMAGE: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate scores their third goal against Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike scored a ruthless breakaway goal against his former team in a 5-1 Champions League thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt that ended the Reds' woeful streak of four consecutive losses across all competitions.

Arne Slot's side finally found some form after a dismal run of results with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai also finding the net in a one-sided encounter.

The Liverpool coach rang the changes, with Mohamed Salah starting on the bench, and they looked much improved on their recent displays with summer signing Florian Wirtz providing two assists on his return to Germany.

The hosts started well and opened the scoring when Rasmus Kristensen struck in the 26th minute, firing past the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and in off the far post.

But Ekitike drew Liverpool level in the 35th minute, collecting a long pass from Andy Robertson and racing from the halfway line before calmly slotting through the legs of goalkeeper Michael Zetterer.

Ekitike, signed by Liverpool for 69 million pounds ($93.65 million) in July, did not celebrate the goal in a show of respect for his old club.

"It was something special to come back home (to Frankfurt)," Ekitike told TNT Sports.

"To win and score my first Champions League goal here was important. I just keep it calm and cool. I knew he (Zetterer) would come and open his legs so I put it between the legs and that worked."

Soon after, Van Dijk and Konate headed home from corners in the 38th and 43rd minutes aided by slack marking from Frankfurt to make it three goals for Liverpool in nine minutes.

Liverpool did not let up in the second half and Gakpo extended their lead in the 66th minute with a sidefoot finish off Wirtz's cross.

Wirtz then teed up Szoboszlai, who added a fifth goal four minutes later on a night that turned ugly for the home side when he drilled a low, hard shot from just outside the box into the bottom corner.

Liverpool had 14 shots on target to Frankfurt's one, keeping Zetterer on his toes all night.

The goalkeeper made a terrific save off a shot from Salah, who came off the bench for the second consecutive Champions League game, in the dying minutes.

The decisive victory was a much-needed confidence boost for Arne Slot's reigning Premier League champions, who had lost four straight games for the first time since November 2014.

It was Liverpool's first taste of victory since September 23, and the first time they had scored three goals in the first half of a game since December 2024.

Liverpool climbed to 10th in the 36-team Champions League table with six points after three games. They host Real Madrid on November 4. Frankfurt, who dropped to 22nd in the table, travel to Napoli the same day.

One negative on the night for Liverpool was that their British record signing Alexander Isak did not start the second half due to what Slot said was groin soreness.

Wasteful Monaco stay winless with Tottenham draw

IMAGE: AS Monaco's Ansu Fati and Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro vie for possession at Stade Louis II, Monaco. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Monaco’s poor start to their Champions League campaign continued when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Tottenham Hotspur in new coach Sebastien Pocognoli’s first game in charge in the competition.

The Ligue 1 side, who have two points from three games, had the clearest chances but Tottenham keeper Guglielmo Vicario proved decisive between the posts.

Tottenham, who conceded more than 20 shots in a one-sided encounter, are 15th in the 36-team table on five points while Monaco sit in 27th place, in the elimination zone.

Monaco next face Bodo/Glimt away while Spurs will entertain Copenhagen.

The hosts started strongly at Stade Louis-II, pressing high and threatening through Maghnes Akliouche and Mamadou Coulibaly.

Folarin Balogun had the first clear chance after 10 minutes, breaking free on the right before Vicario blocked his shot. Akliouche then forced another save with a curling effort from the left.

Vicario, who made eight saves on the night, continued to keep Tottenham afloat after the break.

First, the Italian frustrated Aleksandr Golovin, diving sharply to his left to parry the Russian midfielder’s right-footed curling shot that was bound for the far corner in the 67th minute.

Eight minutes later, he denied Dutch defender Jordan Teze, whose powerful close-range header from a Caio Henrique cross was pushed away as the Spurs keeper’s reflexes once again preserved their clean sheet in the face of persistent Monaco pressure.

"Not the best performance from us, so a lot to learn from this game because the level in the Champions League is very high," said Vicario.

"It's a point that we have to take. Of course, it's a tough point because we had to battle tonight, we had to suffer a lot."

Atalanta held to scoreless draw by Slavia Prague

IMAGE: Slavia Prague's Stepan Chaloupek in action with Atalanta's Kamaldeen Sulemana at Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy. Photograph: Matteo Ciambelli/Reuters

Atalanta were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Slavia Prague in their Champions League meeting on Wednesday in a game of spurned chances and saves from both keepers.

The hosts move on to four points after losing 4-0 away to champions Paris St Germain before beating Club Brugge 2-1, while Slavia are on two points having opened with a 2-2 draw at home to Bodo/Glimt followed by a 3-0 defeat at Inter Milan.

Atalanta created two early chances in quick succession, with defender Odilon Kossounou racing through on goal but sending his shot straight at Slavia keeper Jakub Markovic, who then parried away Charles De Ketelaere's strike from distance.

Markovic later made a point-blank save from Nikola Krstovic's close-range effort and at the other end, Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi made an excellent stop to deny David Moses on the stroke of halftime.

Carnesecchi saved a Lukas Provod free kick while Kamaldeen Sulemana came off the bench for the hosts but failed to net when through one-on-one with the keeper.

Another Atalanta substitute, Gianluca Scamacca, had a late chance saved by Markovic and both sides will feel they did enough to earn the win but had to settle for a share of the spoils. Atalanta are away to Olympique de Marseille next while Slavia host Arsenal.

Sporting produce late rally to down 10-man Marseille

IMAGE: Olympique de Marseille's Emerson Palmieri reacts after being shown a red card by referee Rade Obrenovic after receiving two yellow cards during their match against Sporting CP at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal. Photograph: Pedro Rocha/Reuters

Geny Catamo and Alisson Santos came off the bench in the second half to inspire hosts Sporting to a late 2-1 comeback win over Olympique de Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ligue 1 leaders Marseille, who were on a five-match winning run across all competitions, dropped to 18th in the table with three points, while Sporting climbed to 11th on six points with their second win in the competition.

The hosts sought to apply pressure from the outset but Igor Paixao put Marseille ahead in the 14th minute, collecting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross-field pass on the left before cutting inside his marker and curling a fine shot into the far corner for his third goal in as many Champions League games this season.

Marseille looked set to double their lead just before halftime when they were awarded a penalty for an apparent foul on Emerson Palmieri. However, after a VAR review the decision was overturned, and in a dramatic twist the Brazilian was shown a second yellow card for simulation.

With their numerical advantage, Sporting pushed forward as Marseille sat deeper to protect their lead.

Geovany Quenda's pace repeatedly troubled the visitors, the 18-year-old forcing Geronimo Rulli to push his shot onto the post before the goalkeeper denied Joao Simoes with his legs.

The pressure finally paid off in the 69th minute as Catamo came off the bench and drew Sporting level with a crisp low strike, the equaliser standing after a VAR review overturned an initial offside call.

Santos sealed the comeback in the 86th minute, cutting in from the left and firing a deflected shot into the top corner.

Sporting's Maximiliano Araujo was shown a red card in stoppage time, but VAR downgraded it to yellow, allowing the hosts to clinch the win with all 11 players on the pitch.

Galatasaray punish erroneous Bodo/Glimt

Galatasaray made the most of a litany of errors by Norwegian visitors Bodo/Glimt as they cruised to a 3-1 home win in the Champions League on Wednesday, with striker Victor Osimhen netting twice for the Turkish side in the first half.

Osimhen wasted no time giving the home side an early lead, sweeping a sumptuous first-time finish past Nikita Haikin in the third minute as the Norwegian side was quickly punished for giving the ball away cheaply in midfield.

Osimhen doubled his tally in the 33rd minute after another error. Under pressure as he ran infield, Bodo left-back Fredrik Bjorkan inexplicably passed the ball straight to Osimhen in a central position, and the forward gratefully tucked the ball away.

Bodo created some decent chances of their own but were made to pay again on the hour mark as centre-back Haitam Aleesami was robbed just outside his penalty area by Osimhen, and Yunus Akgun was able to score at the second attempt to make it 3-0.

Osimhen had plenty of opportunities to complete his hat-trick but he was thwarted by keeper Haikin, and Bodo substitute Andreas Helmersen was able to head home a close-range consolation goal in the 76th minute as his side finished strongly.

With seven games kicking off later on Wednesday, the win leaves Galatasaray on six points from three games, while Bodo/Glimt have two points ahead of their home clash with Monaco of France in two weeks. Galatasaray are next away at Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.

Bilbao bounce back from quick Qarabag goal to earn 3-1 win

Athletic Bilbao conceded an opening-minute goal but came back to beat Qarabag 3-1 at home on Wednesday, earning their first points of this season's Champions League against the Azerbaijani side which had won their opening two games.

Bilbao had lost to Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund while Qarabag had beaten both Benfica and Copenhagen, and after a nightmare start at the San Mames stadium, a Gorka Guruzeta double helped the Basque side kickstart their European campaign.

The visitors went in front after 48 seconds, the quickest Champions League goal this season, after Bilbao defenders Aymeric Laporte and Aitor Paredes failed to deal with a throw-in and Leandro Andrade nipped in to fire past Unai Simon.

Bilbao hit back five minutes before the break when a long ball over the top from Mikel Jauregizar sent Guruzeta racing into the box to smash his low shot under keeper Mateusz Kochalski.

Athletic continued to create chances after the interval, Kochalski denying Guruzeta, and a ball to the back post bounced off the chest of Paredes and over the Qarabag bar, before substitute Robert Navarro scored 20 minutes from time.

Navarro, who had been on the pitch five minutes after replacing Nico Williams, hit a stunning strike from the edge of the area which found the far top corner, and Guruzeta wrapped up the win two minutes from time with a shot from distance.

Bilbao are away to Newcastle United on November 5, with Qarabag hosting Chelsea the same day.