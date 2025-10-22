HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Saina Shares Stunning Diwali Moments... With a Twist

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 22, 2025 12:50 IST

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal posted Diwali pictures that have everyone talking. Photograph: Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Badminton star Saina Nehwal lit up Instagram with a series of Diwali pictures, celebrating the festival of lights with her parents and fans.

 

She looked stunning in a pink outfit while performing rituals, later changing into a red ensemble for more festive pictures with her parents. What truly captured everyone’s attention, however, were the photos with her husband, Parupalli Kashyap.

Saina looked radiant in a dark green lehenga choli, while Parupalli complemented her in an olive green kurta and cream pyjama, perfectly matching the festive spirit. This marked the first Diwali the couple celebrated together after announcing their divorce, making the celebration especially memorable.

Alongside the adorable snaps, the duo wished their fans a joyful festive season, ‘Happy Diwali!’

Netizens were quick to react, applauding Saina and Parupalli for giving their relationship a second chance. Fans flooded the post with love and support, celebrating the couple’s festive reunion.

