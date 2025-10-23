HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official

Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 23, 2025 15:40 IST

x

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya shares sweet moments with Mahieka Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya has finally made his romance with Mahieka Sharma Instagram-official, sharing intimate Diwali moments.

The viral clip shows the couple goofing around and sharing PDA during their Diwali celebrations, with the track You're My Love playing in the background.

For the festivities, the pair twinned in coordinated red traditional outfits. Mahieka looked radiant in a red bandhani salwar suit paired while Hardik complemented her in a red kurta with black trousers.

Hardik Pandya

On Wednesday, Hardik posted a series of pictures from a recent getaway with Mahieka. Some snapshots captured them holding hands, while others showed the couple posing together, cementing the relationship's official status online.

Hardik Pandya

 Hardik Pandya

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why Is Everyone Talking About Mahieka?
Why Is Everyone Talking About Mahieka?
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Diwali Special: Anaya Bangar Reunites with Her Dad
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished
Sarfaraz: 'Selectors Will Always Have A Plan'
Sarfaraz: 'Selectors Will Always Have A Plan'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Taste of Flowers: 10 Unique Indian Recipes With Phool

webstory image 2

How To Manage The Meat In Your Diet

webstory image 3

World's 8 Laziest Countries For Walking

VIDEOS

Bhai Dooj: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj0:33

Bhai Dooj: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Balua Ghat in Prayagraj

Shilpa Stuns in White Kurta as She Steps Out with Her Family!1:30

Shilpa Stuns in White Kurta as She Steps Out with Her...

SKY on the Road! Suryakumar Yadav & Wife Enjoy a Scenic Drive1:11

SKY on the Road! Suryakumar Yadav & Wife Enjoy a...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO