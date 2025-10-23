Hardik-Mahieka Romance Is Insta-Official

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya shares sweet moments with Mahieka Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya has finally made his romance with Mahieka Sharma Instagram-official, sharing intimate Diwali moments.

The viral clip shows the couple goofing around and sharing PDA during their Diwali celebrations, with the track You're My Love playing in the background.

For the festivities, the pair twinned in coordinated red traditional outfits. Mahieka looked radiant in a red bandhani salwar suit paired while Hardik complemented her in a red kurta with black trousers.

On Wednesday, Hardik posted a series of pictures from a recent getaway with Mahieka. Some snapshots captured them holding hands, while others showed the couple posing together, cementing the relationship's official status online.