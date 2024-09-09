News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PICS: Sinner holds off Taylor Fritz for US Open crown

PICS: Sinner holds off Taylor Fritz for US Open crown

Last updated on: September 09, 2024 02:37 IST
Images from the US Open men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. 

Italy's Jannik Sinner serves during the US Open men's singles final against Taylor Fritz of the United States, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday.
IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner serves during the US Open men's singles final against Taylor Fritz of the United States, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sunday. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

Italy's Jannik Sinner beat 12th seed Taylor Fritz of the United 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to win the men's singles title at the US Open on Sunday.

Sinner held aloft his arms in celebration after breaking Fritz to clinch the title and cheers rang around Arthur Ashe Stadium, even though home fans had hoped to see Fritz end a 21-year US men's Grand Slam drought.

 

Taylor Fritz reacts after winning a game.

IMAGE: Taylor Fritz reacts after winning a game. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

Sinner was under a cloud of controversy at the start of the tournament after revelations that he tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March but avoided a ban when an independent tribunal accepted his claim that the positive tests were the result of an unintentional contamination.

The top seed blocked out the furore in New York and with the win claimed his second Grand Slam title after winning the Australian Open earlier this year.

Randhir Singh first Indian to be elected as OCA chief
India's hockey team crush China in dominant display!
AIFF forced to pay millions to former coach
3rd Test PIX: England's inconsistency on full display
Can India become a chip manufacturing hub?
SpiceJet's Ajay Singh may sell over 10% stake
Rishabh Pant, Bumrah return for Bangladesh Test
