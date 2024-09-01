News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Karunaratne hits half-ton to delay inevitable at Lord's

PICS: Karunaratne hits half-ton to delay inevitable at Lord's

September 01, 2024 21:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 2nd Test between England and Sri Lanka, at Lord's, on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne bats en route his fighting half-century  

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne bats en route his fighting half-century. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/ Action Images via Reuters

Sri Lanka battled to 136-4 against England by lunch at Lord's on Sunday as they sought to deny the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Test series after being set an unlikely 483 to win.

 

Nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya (4) was first out, edging Chris Woakes into Harry Brook's hands in the slips after he and Dimuth Karunaratne added seven to the overnight total of 53-2.

Karunaratne (55) then struck a positive tone, hitting Gus Atkinson for three fours in one over on his way to the first half-century by an opener in the series.

He and Angelo Mathews had looked set to steer the visitors to lunch for only the loss of Jayasuriya but Karunaratne fended a sharp lifter from Olly Stone into wicketkeeper Jamie Smith's gloves to bring an end to a resolute innings.

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal is hit by a bouncer  

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal is knocked on a helmet by a bouncer. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/ Action Images via Reuters

England's quartet of pace bowlers exerted pressure on Sri Lanka throughout the morning session but failed to establish full control as positive play from the visitors ensured a steady flow of boundaries.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir went wicketless despite extracting significant turn and bounce from the pitch, as Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal dug in until lunch.

England's stand-in skipper Ollie Pope endured a mixed morning, overseeing two unsuccessful reviews, several close run out chances and a difficult catch dropped by Joe Root.

Former captain Root had previously built England's commanding position in the match, scoring back-to-back centuries to become his country's all-time top scorer of test hundreds with his 33rd and 34th.

England need to hunt down the remaining six wickets while Sri Lanka, despite their steadfast start to the day, must survive through to the close on Monday for the draw or notch up an improbable 347 more runs to level the series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
John Abraham has a message for NEUFC fans
John Abraham has a message for NEUFC fans
PM Modi congratulates Paralympic medallists
PM Modi congratulates Paralympic medallists
Rizwan, Mehidy's heartwarming moment in Rawalpindi
Rizwan, Mehidy's heartwarming moment in Rawalpindi
Auto sales decline for 2nd consecutive month in August
Auto sales decline for 2nd consecutive month in August
Only 6.7% district court infra female-friendly: CJI
Only 6.7% district court infra female-friendly: CJI
GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.75 lakh cr in Aug
GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.75 lakh cr in Aug
Archer Rakesh enters Paris Paralympics quarters
Archer Rakesh enters Paris Paralympics quarters

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Archer Rakesh enters Paris Paralympics quarters

Archer Rakesh enters Paris Paralympics quarters

PIX: Das, Mehdy lead Bangladesh fightback vs Pakistan

PIX: Das, Mehdy lead Bangladesh fightback vs Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances