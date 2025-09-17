Masterclass! Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with first throw!

IMAGE: Calm, composed, and brilliant under pressure, Neeraj Chopra once again showed why he’s one of the world’s top javelin throwers. Photograph: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Neeraj Chopra made it look effortless as he sealed his spot at the World Athletics Championships with a stunning first throw in Tokyo on Wednesday.

All he needed was to cross the 84.5m automatic qualification mark — and he did it on his very first attempt, just like he did at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, at the same venue.

Calm, composed, and brilliant under pressure, Neeraj once again showed why he’s one of the world’s top javelin throwers. With that perfect throw, he’s all set to take on the best at the global stage!