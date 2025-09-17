'New Respect, New Prestige': How Sports Stars Wished Modi

IMAGE: PM Narendra Modi celebrates with cricket stars after T20 World Cup triumph. Photograph: ANI Photo

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75, wishes poured in from across the country, with sporting icons Gautam Gambhir, R Praggnanandhaa, and Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker sending their heartfelt messages.

Former India cricketer and current head coach of the Men in Blue said on X, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday. May god always bless him with a long and healthy life! @narendramodi"

Young chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister, sharing his own experiences of meeting him.

"I have enjoyed both my meetings with him. It felt like we were talking to someone we already knew. It is fascinating how he remembers each person and knows about them. He is able to connect with everyone..." Praggnanandhaa said.

Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker also shared her experience, recalling how he has always encouraged her, "My first meeting with Modi ji was after the 2018 Commonwealth Games when I won the gold medal at the age of 16, he praised me a lot at that time. Since then, we have kept meeting at many events, and he always encourages me to do better in the future. Whenever we meet at any event, he always has a very positive approach... Even in Tokyo, during the pre-COVID times, he always made time for all his players, and even after I returned, even though my performance wasn't great, he called me and we had a conversation with him. He asked me everything and told me to keep going..."

Among those extending their greetings were RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka and Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik.

Goenka, who owns two famous Indian sports teams, Lucknow Super Giants and the iconic football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant, lauded the Prime Minister's vision and leadership.

"Prime Minister, heartiest birthday wishes to you. You have given the country and its citizens a new respect, a new prestige, a new direction, and a new honour. No amount of praise is enough for you. Your policies have been groundbreaking. Your vision is something we have never seen before in this country. All I can say is, long live Modi ji," Goenka said.

Deepa Malik, President of the Paralympic Committee of India, also extended her wishes, highlighting the impact of Modi's policies on her personal journey as an athlete.

"On his birthday, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Narendra Modi ji. Your inclusive sports policies, your focus on women's empowerment, have resulted in a disabled woman like me taking up sports at the age of 40. Under your policies and governance, I am so empowered today that I have been able to give the country numerous medals through my sports and today, I represent my country abroad as an international board member," Malik said.