When Modi Treated Vishy To A Gujarati Thali

'On one hand, he is efficient, disciplined, and deeply professional, with his entire team working like clockwork.'

'On the other hand, he is approachable, warm, and often light-hearted -- someone who can crack a joke and make you feel at ease.'

IMAGE: Viswanathan Anand recalls Narendra Modi's warmth and humility. Photograph: Kind courtesy Viswanathan Anand/X

Sometimes, it's the smallest gestures that leave the biggest impact.

For chess legend Viswanathan Anand, one such unforgettable moment didn't happen over a chessboard, but over a simple Gujarati thali shared with Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.

Years ago, during the national championship, Anand casually mentioned his love for the traditional Gujarati Thali to Modi.

What followed was a heartfelt gesture that left a deep impression: Modi took Anand to the state guest house, sat with him, and shared a meal, promising to make it 'the best Thali you can remember'.

For Anand, it was a profound reminder that true leadership often shines through small, human moments.

Anand also fondly recalled another example of Modi's vision -- an idea that transformed the chess world during the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai in 2022.

'When I look back on my journey in chess, certain memories stand out -- not just from the board, but from life itself,' Anand posted on X.

'What has always inspired me is the balance he brings. On one hand, he is efficient, disciplined, and deeply professional, with his entire team working like clockwork. On the other hand, he is approachable, warm, and often light-hearted -- someone who can crack a joke and make you feel at ease. That rare blend of vision and humanity is what makes him truly remarkable.'

'I also saw his innovative spirit in the world of chess itself. It was Prime Minister Modiji who suggested that the Chess Olympiad, though separate from the Olympics, should also have its own torch relay.

'It was a revolutionary idea, and for the very first time, a torch ceremony was introduced to the Chess Olympiad. Today, it has become a proud tradition in our sport, one that the entire world embraces.

'For me, @NarendraModiji is not just a leader of India, but someone who inspires with both heart and mind. Whether through a simple Gujarati meal or a global chess tradition, he leaves behind lessons of humility, innovation, and warmth.'