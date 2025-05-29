HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maradona's homicide trial declared invalid

May 29, 2025 22:31 IST

IMAGE: Gianinna and Dalma Maradona, daughters of late Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, arrive at a Buenos Aires court on Thursday. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

The homicide trial of Diego Maradona's medical team was declared invalid, Argentine media reported on Thursday.

The 2020 death of the soccer star who led the Argentine team to World Cup victory shook the nation and seven members of his medical team were charged with negligent homicide in a trial that began on March 11.

 

The Thursday decision came after one of three judges in the case, Judge Julieta Makintach, resigned on Tuesday in the face of allegations of an ethical breach.

Video surfaced showing her apparently being interviewed by a camera crew as part of a documentary in the corridors of the Buenos Aires courthouse and in her office, which breached judicial rules.

The defendants have denied the charges of "simple homicide with eventual intent" in Maradona's treatment.

If convicted, faced prison sentences of between eight and 25 years.

Source: REUTERS
