Home  » Sports » 'I hope there's justice because they killed him'

'I hope there's justice because they killed him'

March 10, 2025 22:22 IST

Maradona death trial stirs emotions, anger in Argentina

A shirt with the image of former football star Diego Maradona hangs on a fence on November 26, 2020 in Buenos Aires, Argentina 

IMAGE: A shirt with the image of former football star Diego Maradona hangs on a fence on November 26, 2020, a day after his passing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photograph: Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images

Argentina will begin a trial this week into the medical team of late soccer icon Diego Maradona over homicide by negligence, a case that has charged up emotions in the country where the World Cup winner still commands almost God-like reverence.

The trial, expected to last for months, starts on Tuesday, over four years after Maradona's death in November 2020 from heart failure at age 60 after undergoing brain surgery days earlier. His medical team generally rejects the charges.

A court in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, will listen to nearly 120 testimonies. The defendants are charged with "simple homicide with eventual intent" in the treatment of the former Boca Juniors and Napoli player.

Maradona's death rocked the South American nation where he was revered, prompting a period of mourning and angry finger pointing about who was to blame after the icon's years-long battle with addiction and ill health.

 

Nicknamed D10S, a play on the Spanish word for god, and Pelusa for his prominent hair, Maradona battled alcohol and drug addiction, but was adored -- including in tattoos -- for his flawed genius that led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.

That sharpened anger around his death, while a medical board appointed to investigate the circumstances concluded in early 2021 that the soccer star's medical team had acted in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner".

"I hope there's justice because they killed him. Diego (Maradona) should be alive," Argentina merchant Luis Alberto Suarez told Reuters in Buenos Aires.

"They didn't take care of him."

A mural depicting late soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona is pictured outside the Diego Maradona stadium, before a celebration marking his 61st birth date, in Buenos Aires, Argentina October 30, 2021

IMAGE: A mural depicting late soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona is pictured outside the Diego Maradona stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Not everyone was so sure, however.

"I can only speak from what I see from the outside. But we can't say if they were wrong or not," said self-employed worker Martin Milei.

"In hindsight, they got it completely wrong. But I think there are more people responsible than what's being said."

Unemployed Argentine Pablo Knopfler said he hoped that the trial would uncover the truth.

"I hope there's a trial to know with more clarity what happened to Diego," he said.

"Perhaps there's someone up above us or maybe Diego himself who wants to shed light on what happened to him so that the truth is revealed."

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

