HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » French Open: Andreeva, Pegula progress to Round 3

French Open: Andreeva, Pegula progress to Round 3

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 29, 2025 18:53 IST

x

Andreeva

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva reacts to a point during her match against Ashlyn Krueger in the second round of French Open in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: Susan Mullane/Reuters

Mirra Andreeva underlined her claycourt credentials again at the French Open when the Russian teenager methodically took apart Ashlyn Krueger, and third seed Jessica Pegula also moved into the third round on Thursday.

Andreeva, a surprise Roland Garros semifinalist in 2024, confirmed her calibre on the sport's slowest surface with runs to the Madrid and Rome quarter-finals this season, and she had to be at her inventive best to beat the powerful Krueger 6-3, 6-4.

The 18-year-old sixth seed found herself an early break down on Court Simonne Mathieu but fought back to secure the first set, before mixing up her game with exquisite sliced forehands in the next to see off her American opponent.

"This match wasn't easy, I'd lost to her at the US Open," Andreeva said, reflecting on her second-round defeat by Krueger in New York last August.

"She's a powerful and aggressive player. I knew I had to play well ... I suffered and struggled with my serve, but I'm happy I found a way to stay calm.
"I pushed myself to fight until the end."

 

Pegula, Krueger's frequent doubles partner this season and French Open third seed, had to battle hard against fellow American Ann Li but found her best level when it mattered to prevail 6-3, 7-6(3) in windy conditions.

Up next for the 2024 US Open runner-up is former Paris finalist Marketa Vondrousova, after the Czech sent 25th seed Magdalena Frech packing 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.

On the men's side, Vondrousova's compatriot Jiri Lehecka took out Spanish 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 while Kazakh Alexander Bublik upset Australian ninth seed Alex De Minaur 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Three-times French Open champion Novak Djokovic continues his bid for more history and a record 25th Grand Slam trophy when he plays Frenchman Corentin Moutet later on Thursday.

Top seed Jannik Sinner resumes his hunt for a maiden title on Parisian clay when he meets another local favourite in Richard Gasquet, who will retire when his campaign at his home Grand Slam comes to an end.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

French Open: Ruud fumes over rankings 'rat race'
French Open: Ruud fumes over rankings 'rat race'
Mixed fortunes for Indians at French Open
Mixed fortunes for Indians at French Open
Silver-Star Tejaswin Stresses Emotional Discipline
Silver-Star Tejaswin Stresses Emotional Discipline
India have tough draw for U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
India have tough draw for U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Australia women to tour India ahead of ODI World Cup
Australia women to tour India ahead of ODI World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cable Car Rides You Must Experience In India

webstory image 2

Kheema Kebab Pulao: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Least Walkable World Cities: Mumbai 7th

VIDEOS

'Talks will be held when- - -': India rejects Pak PM's call for dialogue2:29

'Talks will be held when- - -': India rejects Pak PM's...

Why IAF chief used Salman Khan's dialogue at CII Summit - WATCH1:34

Why IAF chief used Salman Khan's dialogue at CII Summit -...

Modi in Bihar: Op Sindoor posters, BrahMos missile in Patna to welcome PM1:05

Modi in Bihar: Op Sindoor posters, BrahMos missile in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD