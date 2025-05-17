Messi Reveals What Made His Rivalry with Ronaldo Epic

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona, on December 3, 2016. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

For 15 years, Messi and Ronaldo battled like no others. Now, Messi shares what made their rivalry so special.

In a recent video shared by Ballon d’Or on X, the Argentine star called his 15-year duel with Ronaldo “a great battle in sporting terms,” adding, “We fed off each other. We’re both fierce competitors, always striving to win everything. It was a golden era — for us and for football fans everywhere.”

The two titans dominated the Ballon d'Or race from 2008 to 2023, winning the prestigious prize 13 times between them. Messi, now an eight-time winner, claimed his latest Ballon d’Or in 2023 — becoming the first MLS player to do so, following his move to Inter Miami. His earlier wins came in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021.

Messi acknowledged the difficulty of staying at the top for so long, “It’s easy to get there — what’s hard is staying. We stayed at the top for 10, 15 years. That’s something truly special, and I think it will remain an unforgettable memory for everyone.”

His storied international career also came full circle in 2022 when he led Argentina to World Cup glory, redeeming the heartbreak of 2014 and emulating the legendary Diego Maradona. In 2023, Messi matched Ronaldo’s record for most international hat-tricks during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Bolivia — a testament to how their rivalry continues to echo across the game.

As Messi enters the twilight of his career, the legacy of this historic rivalry — fueled by brilliance, ambition, and mutual respect — stands as one of football’s greatest chapters.