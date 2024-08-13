News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles!

Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles!

August 13, 2024 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Members of LA28, local government officials and US Olympic athletes pose with the official Olympic flag as it returns to Los Angeles for the first time in 40 years, in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Carlin Stiehl/Reuters

The Olympic flag arrived on Monday in Los Angeles, where it will be flown in 2028 when the city hosts the next Summer Games.

The flag arrived aboard a Delta Airlines jet carrying American athletes and officials, and painted with "LA28" and palm trees on its side. Hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur's "California Love" blasted on loudspeakers on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport as the plane came to a stop.

 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stepped off the plane dressed in a red Team USA tracksuit, smiled broadly and waved the Olympic flag before descending airstairs to be greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Olympic diver Delaney Schnell, skateboarder Tate Carew and others accompanied the mayor.



Bass said at the airport that she felt a "tremendous pride and responsibility" in being given the Olympic Flag in Paris on Sunday. While Los Angeles has been putting in the work to host a great Games, the mayor said American organizers now really felt the "need to put our foot on the gas."

The International Olympic Committee awarded Los Angeles the right in 2017 to host the 2028 Games. It will be the third time LA will host the Games in the modern era, after being the host city in 1932 and 1984.

Bass acknowledged Paris had set a high bar as an Olympic host, and that LA's homelessness problem would be a challenge to overcome. But the City of Angels has one world-class asset that nobody else can claim: "We do have Hollywood, so I expect a lot of magical opportunities," she told Reuters in Paris.



Olympic officials in Paris handed the flag to their American counterparts on Sunday during the closing ceremony. Actor Tom Cruise provided a dose of Hollywood flare in Paris, as he rappelled from the roof of France's national stadium to receive the flag.

Cruise's exit from Paris' closing ceremony on a motorbike saw it transition to a pre-recorded video of the 62-year-old skydiving down to the Hollywood sign, where a wide shot showed the Olympic rings incorporated into the LA landmark.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Check Out Siraj's Gift For His Family!
Check Out Siraj's Gift For His Family!
Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower
Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower
Guess The Price Of Neeraj Chopra's Watch!
Guess The Price Of Neeraj Chopra's Watch!
Kolkata rape-murder: Junior doctors to be questioned
Kolkata rape-murder: Junior doctors to be questioned
Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk
Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Anveshi
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Anveshi
Inside Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Home
Inside Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Home

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk

Manu's Dad Slams Neeraj 'Marriage' Talk

WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!

WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances