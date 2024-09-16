News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Manu Bhaker's heartfelt message for Neeraj Chopra

Manu Bhaker's heartfelt message for Neeraj Chopra

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 16, 2024 15:02 IST
Manu Bhaker

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manu Bhaker/Instagram

India's shooting sensation Manu Bhaker penned a message of support for fellow double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra after he revealed that he competed in the Diamond League season finale with an injury.

Despite suffering a fracture in his left hand, Neeraj narrowly missed out on winning the Diamond League title before missing it by just one centimetre to finish as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m in the season finale in Brussels on Friday.

"Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on a fantastic season in 2024. Wishing you a speedy recovery and more success in the coming years," Manu said on X, replying to Neeraj's post where he disclosed the details of his injury.

Neeraj Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/X

Neeraj detailed how he competed in Brussels despite the pain from the fracture on his hand.

"As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year - about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more.

On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels," Neeraj posted on X.

 

"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go.

I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025."

REDIFF SPORTS
