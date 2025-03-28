HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Manisha in line for first-ever Asian gold

Manisha in line for first-ever Asian gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 28, 2025 20:12 IST

x

Manisha

IMAGE: Manisha will take on Korea's Ok J Kim for her first-ever Asian Championship title. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manisha Bhanwala/Instagram

Seasoned Indian wrestler Manisha Bhanwala kept herself in hunt for a gold medal at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship by reaching the final of the women's 62-kg category while Antim Panghal was left to fight for bronze after losing her semifinal in the Jordanian Capital, Amman, on Friday.

Manisha began with an easy technical superiority win over Kazakhstan's Tynys Dubek and pinned Korea's Hanbit Lee for another dominating win.

The semifinal was no different as she conceded only one point to eventually win 5-1 against Kalmira Bilimbek Kyzy.

Now Korea's Ok J Kim stands between Manisha and her first-ever Asian Championship title.

The 20-year-old Panghal, competing in her first international event after a disappointing show at the Paris Olympics, beat China's Jin Zhang in the 53kg quarterfinal but was no match for Japan's Moe Kiyooka, who won by technical superiority.

In the opening three-minute period Panghal, India's first Under-20 world champion, did not score any point but conceded one. In the second period she tried hard but Kiyooka was too strong in her defence.

Panghal was put on clock and in those 30 seconds, the Japanese made two moves to take a commanding 5-0 lead. Panghal eventually lost a point on passivity.

The Japanese was unstoppable as she took Panghal down and then flipped her to end the contest.

 

Neha Sharma (57kg), Monika (65kg) and Jyoti Beriwal (72kg) could not reach the medal rounds.

India have so far won six medals through four women and two Greco Roman wrestlers in the tournament.

The men's freestyle competition will begin on Saturday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Asian Wrestling: Sunil wins bronze
Asian Wrestling: Sunil wins bronze
Reetika's heartbreak: Gold slips away in final 10 secs
Reetika's heartbreak: Gold slips away in final 10 secs
Punia, Panghal picked for Asian Wrestling Championship
Punia, Panghal picked for Asian Wrestling Championship
WFI to conduct selection trials for Asian Championship
WFI to conduct selection trials for Asian Championship
Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India
Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vivo Y39 5G For India At ₹17,000

webstory image 2

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

webstory image 3

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi lays foundation stone for various development works in Wayanad0:52

Priyanka Gandhi lays foundation stone for various...

Disha's hot new look sets the Internet on fire0:26

Disha's hot new look sets the Internet on fire

Salman Khan steps out to promote 'Sikandar' in Mumbai0:52

Salman Khan steps out to promote 'Sikandar' in Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD