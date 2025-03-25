Asian Wrestling: Sunil to play for bronze after losing semis

IMAGE: Sunil Kumar, left, in action during the Asian Wrestling Championship 2020, in New Delhi, on February 18, 2020. Photograph: ANI

India's wrestler Sunil Kumar will compete in the bronze medal match against China's Jiaxin Huang after losing in the semi-finals of the 87kg Greco Roman bout in the Asian Championship, in Amman, Jordan, on Tuesday.



Sunil, a silver medallist in 2019 who is looking to regain some of his old magic, had registered a 10-1 victory over Tajikistan's Sukhrob Abdulkhaev in the quarter-final.

He scored all of his points in the second period.However, it was Iran's Yasin Yazdi who marched into the 87kg final with a 3-1 victory over Sunil in the semis.Sagar Thakran won his 77kg qualifications bout but lost 10-0 in the quarterfinal to Jordan's Amro Sadeh. With a 4-point throw from par terre, Sadeh booked a place in the semifinals.

After this defeat, Sagar's fate depended on the semifinal result of his rival.



Umesh (63kg) lost the qualification but may get a repechage if his rival wins the semi-finals later in the day.



Nitin (55kg) and Prem (130kg) were ousted in the qualification round.