Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 11, 2025 11:55 IST

IMAGE: The Sports Ministry, in its order, said that the Wrestling Federation of India has taken corrective measures, so it has decided to lift the suspension. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday lifted its suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), paving the way for the organisation of domestic tournaments and selection of national teams for international tournaments.

The ministry had suspended the WFI on December 24, 2023 for the hasty announcement of the Under-15 (U-15) and Under-20 (U-20)

National Championships.

The Sanjay Singh-led panel had won the elections on December 21, 2023 but the choice of venue for National Championships in Nandini Nagar, Gonda -- the stronghold of former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh -- had irked the government.

 

The ministry, in its order, said that the WFI has taken corrective measures, so it has decided to lift the suspension.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
