WFI to conduct selection trials for Asian Championship

IMAGE: This marks the first official trial under the supervision of the new Wrestling Federation of India administration. Photograph: Wrestling Federation of India/Instagram

Its status as a National Sports Federation (NSF) restored, the Wrestling Federation of India promptly scheduled selection trials for the upcoming Asian Championship, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, on March 15.



This marks the first official trial under the supervision of the new WFI administration, following a suspension imposed three days after it conducted election on December 21, 2023 to pick new office bearers.



The trials will select top wrestlers to represent India at the Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan from March 25-30.



According to a WFI circular, the weigh-in for all categories -- men's freestyle, women's wrestling and Greco Roman style -- will be held on the day of the trials and a relaxation of 2kg

weight will be allowed to all participants.The WFI could not pick national teams during the suspension period as wrestlers who had protested against the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had dragged the federation to the court, questioning its authority.

The suspension was lifted after the WFI implemented corrective measures, including relocating its office from Brij Bhushan's premises.