HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Punia, Panghal picked for Asian Wrestling Championship

Punia, Panghal picked for Asian Wrestling Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 15, 2025 23:14 IST

x

Antim Panghal

IMAGE: Antim Panghal won the 53kg trials to make it to the Indian team for the Senior Asian Championships to be held in Amman, Jordan. Photograph: Antim Panghal/X

World Championships medallists Deepak Punia and Antim Panghal were among 30 Indian wrestlers named on Saturday for the Senior Asian Championships to be held in Amman, Jordan from March 25-30.

Ten wrestlers each were picked in the men's freestyle and Greco-Roman, as well as women's categories during the selection trials conducted by the Wrestling Federation of India at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Delhi.

Punia, who won a silver in 2019 World Championships and gold in 2022 Commonwealth Games, has, however, moved from 86kg to 92kg while Vishal Kaliraman also pushed himself up from 65kg to 70kg. Panghal (53kg) and Reetika (86kg) expectedly won their trials.

The selection trials were overseen by the selection committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), including president Sanjay Kumar Singh, vice president Jai Prakash, treasurer SP Deshwal and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt.

 

The WFI said it extended invitation to top wrestlers from across the country to participate in the trials "ensuring a highly competitive and transparent selection process".

"However, a few notable wrestlers, including (Paris Olympics medallist) Aman Sehrawat, were unable to participate due to injuries," WFI said.

India's Wrestling Teams:

Men's Freestyle: Chirag (57kg), Udit (61kg), Sujit (65kg), Vishal Kaliraman (70kg), Jaideep (74kg), Chandermohan (79kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Deepak Punia (92kg), Jointy Kumar (97kg) and Dinesh (125kg).

Men's Greco-Roman: Nitin (55kg), Sumit (60kg), Umesh (63kg), Neeraj (67kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Sagar (77kg), Rahul (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh (97kg) and Prem (130kg).

Women's Wrestling: Ankush (50kg), Antim (53kg), Nishu (55kg), Neha Sharma (57kg), Muskan (59kg), Manisha (62kg), Monika (65kg), Mansi Lathar (68kg), Jyoti Berwal (72kg) and Reetika (76kg). PTI PDS.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India
Govt lifts ban on Wrestling Federation of India
WFI to conduct selection trials for Asian Championship
WFI to conduct selection trials for Asian Championship
Wrestlers stuck in limbo as sports ministry withholds approval
Wrestlers stuck in limbo as sports ministry withholds approval
Sports Minister on why he revoked WFI suspension
Sports Minister on why he revoked WFI suspension
Wrestlers sidelined! Ministry vs WFI drama continues
Wrestlers sidelined! Ministry vs WFI drama continues

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Varanasi Is One Of The 10 Oldest Cities In The World

webstory image 2

India Ahead Of US In 10 Largest Armies In The World

webstory image 3

GTA 6: Release Date, Price, New Characters And More

VIDEOS

India's largest reclining statue of Lord Buddha becomes a center of attraction2:40

India's largest reclining statue of Lord Buddha becomes a...

Watch: Lalu's son Tej Pratap plays 'Kurta faad' Holi1:09

Watch: Lalu's son Tej Pratap plays 'Kurta faad' Holi

'I was beaten up, jailed in Assam', recalls Amit Shah3:35

'I was beaten up, jailed in Assam', recalls Amit Shah

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD