Rediff.com  » Sports » Manika Batra's priority-tagged baggage vanishes

Manika Batra's priority-tagged baggage vanishes

Source: PTI
August 08, 2023 14:35 IST
Manika Batra loses baggage, sports equipment on flight while returning from Peru tournament; seeks govt help

Manika Batra

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manika Batra/Instagram

Ace Indian table tennis player Manika Batra has lost her baggage containing sports equipment, while returning home from a tournament in Peru in a KLM Airlines flight and she has sought help from the government to recover it.

Seeking help of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, world number 35 Batra said she was travelling in business class in the Dutch flag carrier and never expected to lose baggage with priority tag.

 

“Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM.! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament," Batra tweeted through her official handle.

“Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help.”

Batra was coming back to India (August 6-7 flight) after playing in a WTT Contender tournament in Lima via Amsterdam.

In the tournament, the 28-year-old Batra reached the round of 32 before losing to Japan's world number 14 Miu Hirano 11-3, 11-7, 10-12, 6-11, 9-11.

She is one of India's brightest medal hopes in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Batra and the experienced G Sathiyan are ranked seventh in mixed doubles and the pair is expected to lead India's charge in the September 23 to October 8 Asian Games. 

Source: PTI
