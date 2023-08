IMAGE: Japan's hockey players clean their dressing room after their match against Malaysia at the Mayor Radhakrishnan hockey stadium in Chennai on Monday, August 7, 2023. Photograph and Video: Hockey India/Twitter

Japan's hockey players may have finished on the losing side in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey match against Malaysia in Chennai, but they emerged a clear winner off the field.

Despite their 3-1 loss, the Japanese showed great spirit to clean their dressing room after the end of the match.



'How the Japanese leave their dressing room after every match. Sparkling Clean,' an impressed Hockey India tweeted the video of the dressing room.