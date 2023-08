Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Utilising his break from the cricket field, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is embracing leisure time to the fullest.

Currently relishing moments in the United States, he was captured by the Chennai Super Kings, his IPL franchise, shaking a leg and embracing local music on the dance floor.

Video: Kind courtesy CSK/Instagram

'When life gives you Mondays, vibe like JADDU! #WhistlePodu #Yellove,' CSK noted.

Jadeja shared snapshots from his Disneyland holiday, accompanied by the caption 'Always positive.'