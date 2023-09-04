News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Man City's Walker was 'close' to joining Bayern

Man City's Walker was 'close' to joining Bayern

September 04, 2023 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kyle Walker has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League crown with Manchester City.

IMAGE: Kyle Walker has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League crown with Manchester City. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Reuters

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker said he was close to joining Bayern Munich in the last transfer window but has now decided to extend his stay with the treble winners.

The 33-year-old England international joined City from fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 and will reportedly sign a two-year contract extension, with his current deal set to expire in 2024.

 

Walker has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League crown with City.

"It (move to Bayern) was close but in football things can happen. It wasn't meant to be," Walker told British media.

"Would I have enjoyed the experience? Of course, I would, but this (City) is a great club, and you can't underestimate what this club has done in the last six or seven years.

"Why should I walk away if I am going to get enough game time that's right for me? That is all I want. It was about who gave me the most years."

Walker's England team mate Harry Kane joined Bayern from Spurs last month for a reported Bundesliga record fee of 100 million euros ($108 million).

"It wasn't like I was going to a worse club because Bayern Munich is a massive club, and seeing what Harry is doing there and will do, it wasn't a step down," Walker added.

"In the back of my head I always wanted to play for Manchester City but I had to do what was right for me and my future. It was just about which club gave me the years in my contract to play football at the highest level."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
Ganguly watches Arsenal crush Man U at The Emirates
With 'nothing to lose' Fritz eyes Djokovic's number
With 'nothing to lose' Fritz eyes Djokovic's number
I've been made a scapegoat by manager Ten Hag: Sancho
I've been made a scapegoat by manager Ten Hag: Sancho
Sanatan row: Plea in Bihar court against Udhayanidhi
Sanatan row: Plea in Bihar court against Udhayanidhi
Himanta, Shah discuss lifting of AFSPA from Assam
Himanta, Shah discuss lifting of AFSPA from Assam
Sanatan Dharma row: BJP questions INDIA's agenda
Sanatan Dharma row: BJP questions INDIA's agenda
Delhi police cancels order to shut shops for G20 meet
Delhi police cancels order to shut shops for G20 meet

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Swiatek vows to make alterations after US Open shock

Swiatek vows to make alterations after US Open shock

Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad

Bumrah-Sanjana welcome son Angad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances