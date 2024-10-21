Major blow! Hockey could be dropped from 2026 CWG

Reports say hockey set to be axed from 2026 Glasgow CWG; CGF, FIH mum

IMAGE: Glasgow Games could drop hockey. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Hockey is set to be axed from the 2026 Commonwealth Games as the host city of Glasgow looks to cut costs, several media reports here stated but both the the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Hockey has featured in each CWG since making its debut in 1998, but according to reports here, the Glasgow Games organisers want to drop it from the schedule along with net ball and road racing to ensure a trimmed programme that would be easy on the budget.

Scotland stepped in to save the 2026 Games after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to rising costs. The schedule is due to be unveiled on Tuesday.

When reached out by PTI, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) declined comment till the roster was officially out.

"In a couple of days, the situation will be clear - you will get the information accordingly. From our side, until there is any official communication from CGF, we are not in a position to provide you any comment," an official said.

The CGF also gave a similar response.

"The sports programme for the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be confirmed tomorrow," read a statement from the body when it was approached for a clarification on the media reports.

Hockey's probable omission could also be down to the fact that the Games, to be held from July 23 to August 2, are being organised close to the World Cup that is scheduled two weeks later from August 15 to 30 in Wavre, Belgium and Amstelveen, Netherlands.

To cut costs, the Glasgow Games organisers have reduced the number of sporting disciplines from 19 (in 2022 Birmingham) to 10 with only four proposed venues -- Commonwealth Arena and Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre and Scottish Events Campus.

None of these venues have a hockey turf.

Hockey's exclusion from the Games would be a major blow for India as their men's team is a three-time silver-winner and two-time bronze-medallist in the sport. The women have won three medals, including a gold in the 2000 edition.

The biggest hit would be to Australia, which has won the men's gold for a record seven times and the women's top honours in four editions.