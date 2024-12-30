HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Carlsen to return to World Blitz after dress code dispute

Carlsen to return to World Blitz after dress code dispute

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2024 05:11 IST

x

Magnus Carlsen

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen decided to leave the tournament on Friday when FIDE barred the Norwegian from participating in a round at the tournament due to his breach of dress code regulations Photograph: Lennart Ootes/FIDE

Chess great Magnus Carlsen will return to the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York after initially quitting following governing body FIDE's decision to bar him from a round for wearing jeans.

Carlsen, World champion between 2013 and 2023, decided to leave the tournament on Friday when FIDE barred the Norwegian from participating in a round at the tournament due to his breach of dress code regulations.

In a interview to the YouTube channel of the Take Take Take app on Sunday, the 34-year-old confirmed he would be returning.

"To make a long story short: I'll be playing at least one more day here in New York. If I do well, another day after that," Carlsen said.

He added he had talks with FIDE

president Arkady Dvorkovich after the incident.

"Speaking to Dvorkovich and the main sponsor Turlov, it did feel we could have some fruitful discussions and in the end of the day I decided to play," he said.

"In addition, I love playing blitz chess. I want to give the fans the chance to see me play it. It could be the last time, who knows."

Dvorkovich expressed regret in a post on FIDE's X account later on Sunday over the situation escalating and acknowledged Carlsen's vital role in elevating the sport.

"It is unfortunate that the implementation of dress-code rules, while being legally sound and consistent, has left some feeling this is disproportionate and caused the situation everyone would have preferred to avoid," he said.

 

Dvorkovich added that he approved a trial of a more flexible approach to attire during the World Blitz Championships that would allow minor deviations from the official dress code.

Carlsen pointed out that he would definitely not leave his preferred clothes at home.

"As a principle, I will definitely play in jeans tomorrow," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

'Not Easy To Be World Champion When...'
'Not Easy To Be World Champion When...'
Anand reveals details of Carlsen's disqualification
Anand reveals details of Carlsen's disqualification
Modi Meets Chess Champ Gukesh
Modi Meets Chess Champ Gukesh
Magnus Carlsen disqualified for wearing jeans
Magnus Carlsen disqualified for wearing jeans
Chandrababu's Grandson Sets World Record
Chandrababu's Grandson Sets World Record

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where Are The Vegetarians?

webstory image 2

5 Ways To Boost Your Vitamin B12 Intake

webstory image 3

5 Tips To Get In Shape For Your D-Day

VIDEOS

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir: Joy, beauty and challenges6:26

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir: Joy, beauty and challenges

Train journey with breath-taking views of Pir Panjal3:12

Train journey with breath-taking views of Pir Panjal

Aisha Sharma's playful banter with the Paps in Bandra0:52

Aisha Sharma's playful banter with the Paps in Bandra

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD