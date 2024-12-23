News
Chandrababu's Grandson Sets World Record

Chandrababu's Grandson Sets World Record

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 23, 2024 10:27 IST
Devaansh Nara

IMAGE: Devaansh Nara has been recognised by the World Book of Records. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Brahmani Nara/X
 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's 9-year-old grandson, Devaansh Nara, has notched up a chess world record at an astonishingly young age.

Devaansh has been recognised by the World Book of Records for achieving the title of 'Fastest Checkmate Solver -- 175 Puzzles'.

'Nara Devaansh has achieved a world record for the Fastest Checkmate Solver -- 175 Puzzles,' the Telugu Desam Party's communications team announced.

Devaansh's father Nara Lokesh, paternal grandfather Chandrababu Naidu and maternal grandfather N T Balakrishna are all TDP leaders.

'The London-based World Book of Records honored Devaansh for successfully completing all three record attempts, cementing his position among the finest young talents globally.'

 

Devaansh Nara

 

'In a thrilling showcase of tactical brilliance, young chess prodigy Devaansh Nara set a world record titled 'Checkmate Marathon',' the TDP team added.

'This record-breaking achievement involved Devaansh solving a series of progressively challenging checkmate puzzles, all meticulously selected from the renowned chess compilation, 5334 Problems, Combinations, and Games by László Polgár, within a highly competitive timeframe.'

