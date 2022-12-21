DISGUSTING Argentine Goalie Martinez!

IMAGE: Emiliano Martínez's crude celebration after he was awarded the Golden Glove. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez helped Lionel Messi win the World Cup with his heroic saves.

Soon after the final whistle was blown, Martínez lost the world's respect when his lewd gesture after he won the Golden Glove award shocked spectators at the Lusail stadium and millions watching on television.

'I did it because the French booed me,' Martínez told the Argentine radio station La Red by way of explanation for holding the Golden Glove at his crotch.

Then videos of the Argentine celebration in their change room emerged where Martínez targeted French superstar and Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappé.

The Argentine players are seen dancing around the room and heard singing 'a minute's silence for' in sync, before leaving a gap for Martínez to shout, 'For Mbappé, who is dead!'

During Argentina's parade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Martínez again mocked Mbappé by holding a doll with the French star's face plastered on it.

It was Mbappé's 24th birthday on Tuesday and Martínez could have used the parade as a platform to wish the PSG striker, but instead he displayed his distaste for the Frenchman, stooping to an all time low.

'Seriously, why would Emi Martinez do this? You won the World Cup ' just enjoy the adulation?' football pundit Simon Hill tweeted.

The feud between Martínez and Mbappé can be traced to before the World Cup began. Mbappé said European nations had an advantage at the World Cup because the quality of football in Europe is higher than in other countries around the world.

Martínez had then hit back at the PSG forward, saying, 'He doesn't know enough about football. He never played in South America. When you don't have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it... We are a great team, recognised as such.'

By winning the World Cup on Sunday, the Argentine football team asserted its ability, but Martínez also proved that the Argentines can be bad sportsmen.