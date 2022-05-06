Madrid Open: Nadal digs deep like Real to advance

IMAGE: Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his third round match against Belgium's David Goffin at the Madrid Open at Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain, on Thursday. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Rafael Nadal saved four match points to beat Belgian David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (9) in an enthralling match on Thursday and move into the Madrid Open quarter-finals.

Just as his beloved Real Madrid came back from the brink to reach the Champions League soccer final on Wednesday, 35-year-old Nadal found extra energy in reserve to win a lengthy tiebreak and secure the 1,050th win of his career.

Uncharacteristic errors and double faults from third seed Nadal allowed Goffin to break first and go 3-2 up in the opening set but the Spaniard quickly broke back twice to serve out the set, sealing it with a venomous crosscourt forehand winner.

Nadal's stroke-making became more confident in the second set as he used every corner of the court to pepper winners past Goffin, who had no answer and constantly looked up to the heavens in despair.

But the experienced Belgian eventually found his range and played with more authority as he rallied from 3-5 down, breaking twice to force a third set.

Playing only his second match after returning from a rib injury, Nadal looked rusty as he let his advantage slip when Goffin saved two match points in the second set, much to the shock of the home fans at the Manolo Santana Stadium.

There was nothing to separate the two in the third set that went to an absorbing tiebreak, where Goffin initially bounced back from 4-1 down to nearly clinch victory before Nadal prevailed in just over three hours.

Nadal will play either his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz or Briton Cameron Norrie in the next round.

Earlier, defending champion Alexander Zverev moved into the quarter-finals after Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire due to a thigh injury when he was down 6-3, 1-0. The Italian had called for the trainer between sets but could not continue.

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev dispatched Dan Evans with a 7-6 (7), 7-5 victory over the Briton after recovering from a slow start and the Russian will face fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4.

Top seed Novak Djokovic earned a day of rest after his last-16 opponent Andy Murray pulled out due to illness.

The Serb will next face Hubert Hurkacz who defeated Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-3.

Jabeur advances to first WTA 100 final in Madrid in style

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur moved into the first WTA 1000 final of her career when she beat Russian qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-3 at the Madrid Open on Thursday.

Alexandrova held a 6-1 head-to-head record against eighth seed Jabeur but it was the Tunisian who showed flair and impeccable court coverage to get the better of the qualifier.

"I felt like I was sick of losing against her all the time. So I came here to take my revenge," Jabeur said in a post-match interview.

"I feel like this tournament is a revenge tournament, every match. I'm very glad with my performance. I know she plays really well, so I tried to really impose my rhythm. I'm very happy with the level I played with today."

The pair traded breaks in the opening set but Jabeur stepped up her game to break Alexandrova at 3-2, breaking with a lob at the net.

Jabeur let out a scream of elation as the crowd got to their feet and the 27-year-old did not look back, breaking four times in the match to wrap up the contest in 61 minutes.

She will play either American Jessica Pegula or Swiss Jil Teichmann in Saturday's final.

"I really hope they play for five hours and they become tired," Jabeur said with a laugh.

"I'm just going to focus on myself, it's been tough losing a few finals lately. I'm going to do my best and then give it all for this one."