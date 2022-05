Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli likes to change his hairdo every now and then.

The players are in a bio-bubble, but each franchise has made arrangements for the cricketers and support staff to get a hair cut and a shave now and then.

Before Wednesday's encounter against CSK at the MCA stadium in Pune, RCB tweeted Kohli's pictures and he looks uber-cool with his new hair cut.

Take a look:

Photograph: RCB/Twitter