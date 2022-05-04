De Villiers, Barty To Tee Off In June

IMAGE: Former tennis World No 1 Ashleigh Barty won the ladies golf competition at her home club Brookwater in Ipswich, Queensland, last month. Photograph: Twitter

Cricket legend A B de Villiers is set to pick up a set of golf clubs and tee off with former tennis World No 1 Ashleigh Barty at the Icons Series golf event in the US.

De Villiers and Barty will represent Team Rest of the World against Team USA in a 10-hole team match-play tournament in New Jersey on June 30 and July 1.

Former golf world No 1 Ernie Els will captain Team Rest of the World that will include Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola, Tottenham and England Captain Harry Kane, boxer Canelo Alvarez, de Villiers and Barty.

Swimming legend Michael Phelps and boxing great Oscar de la Hoya are some of the stars who will represent Team USA, captained by former World No 1 Freddie Couples.

Barty, who turned 26 on April 24, announced her shock retirement from tennis in March. De Villiers retired from all formats of cricket last year after the IPL.

De Villiers first met avid cricket fan Barty when she was playing in Australia's Big Bash League in 2019.

The three-times Grand Slam tennis champion won the ladies golf competition at her home club Brookwater in Ipswich, Queensland, last month.

Shane Warne played in a previous edition of the Icons tournament.