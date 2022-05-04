News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » De Villiers, Barty To Tee Off In June

De Villiers, Barty To Tee Off In June

By Rediff Sports
May 04, 2022 17:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Former tennis World No 1 Ashleigh Barty won the ladies golf competition at her home club Brookwater in Ipswich, Queensland, last month. Photograph: Twitter
 

Cricket legend A B de Villiers is set to pick up a set of golf clubs and tee off with former tennis World No 1 Ashleigh Barty at the Icons Series golf event in the US.

De Villiers and Barty will represent Team Rest of the World against Team USA in a 10-hole team match-play tournament in New Jersey on June 30 and July 1.

Former golf world No 1 Ernie Els will captain Team Rest of the World that will include Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola, Tottenham and England Captain Harry Kane, boxer Canelo Alvarez, de Villiers and Barty.

Swimming legend Michael Phelps and boxing great Oscar de la Hoya are some of the stars who will represent Team USA, captained by former World No 1 Freddie Couples.

Barty, who turned 26 on April 24, announced her shock retirement from tennis in March. De Villiers retired from all formats of cricket last year after the IPL.

De Villiers first met avid cricket fan Barty when she was playing in Australia's Big Bash League in 2019.

The three-times Grand Slam tennis champion won the ladies golf competition at her home club Brookwater in Ipswich, Queensland, last month.

Shane Warne played in a previous edition of the Icons tournament.

AB de Villiers and Ashleigh Barty

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Liverpool survive Villarreal rally to reach final
PIX: Liverpool survive Villarreal rally to reach final
Preity Cheers PBKS Win
Preity Cheers PBKS Win
Djokovic stays perfect against Monfils in Madrid
Djokovic stays perfect against Monfils in Madrid
Hardworking Sudharsan has the talent to go places
Hardworking Sudharsan has the talent to go places
UP girl raped by cop when she went to file rape case
UP girl raped by cop when she went to file rape case
Pension of 58K MoD personnel delayed over ID proof
Pension of 58K MoD personnel delayed over ID proof
Sensex falls Rs 1300 pts over RBI rate hike, Fed fears
Sensex falls Rs 1300 pts over RBI rate hike, Fed fears

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

PIX: When Vini and Maxi Married Again...

PIX: When Vini and Maxi Married Again...

SEE: What Rinku Is Teaching Dre Rus

SEE: What Rinku Is Teaching Dre Rus

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances