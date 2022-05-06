SRH pacer Malik clocks fastest delivery of the season!

IMAGE: Umran Malik clocked the fastest ball of the season in the match against Delhi Capitals but was the most expensive bowler for SRH on the day, leaking 52 runs. Photograph: BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery this IPL season during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Braboourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

During the final over of DC's innings, Umran clocked 157 kmph when he bowled a full-length delivery which was wide of off stump, which was hit by batter Rovman Powell for a four.

Overall, in his four-over spell, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer gave away 52 runs without any wicket. With an economy of 13.00, he was the most expensive bowler for SRH against DC.

That delivery however, was another feather in the cap for the pacer, who has impressed peers and fans alike with his menacing, although inconsistent pace bowling this season.

In 10 games so far, he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 22.60 and an economy of 8.92. His best bowling figures are 5/25 against Gujarat Titans.