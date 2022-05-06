News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SRH pacer Malik clocks fastest delivery of the season!

SRH pacer Malik clocks fastest delivery of the season!

By Rediff Cricket
May 06, 2022 01:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Umran Malik clocked the fastest ball of the season in the match against Delhi Capitals but was the most expensive bowler for SRH on the day, leaking 52 runs.

IMAGE: Umran Malik clocked the fastest ball of the season in the match against Delhi Capitals but was the most expensive bowler for SRH on the day, leaking 52 runs. Photograph: BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery this IPL season during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Braboourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

 

During the final over of DC's innings, Umran clocked 157 kmph when he bowled a full-length delivery which was wide of off stump, which was hit by batter Rovman Powell for a four.

Overall, in his four-over spell, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer gave away 52 runs without any wicket. With an economy of 13.00, he was the most expensive bowler for SRH against DC.

That delivery however, was another feather in the cap for the pacer, who has impressed peers and fans alike with his menacing, although inconsistent pace bowling this season.

In 10 games so far, he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 22.60 and an economy of 8.92. His best bowling figures are 5/25 against Gujarat Titans.

  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Actor Stephen Fry is new MCC president
Actor Stephen Fry is new MCC president
Bishop points to the area of concern in Kohli's slump
Bishop points to the area of concern in Kohli's slump
Like Virat's New Hairstyle?
Like Virat's New Hairstyle?
Kejriwal launches opt-in power subsidy from Oct 1
Kejriwal launches opt-in power subsidy from Oct 1
Right wing spreads hatred: Pawar to Koregaon panel
Right wing spreads hatred: Pawar to Koregaon panel
IPL PHOTOS: Warner-Powell set up DC's win over SRH
IPL PHOTOS: Warner-Powell set up DC's win over SRH
CWC to meet on May 9 ahead of Chintan Shivir
CWC to meet on May 9 ahead of Chintan Shivir

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PHOTOS: Warner-Powell set up DC's win over SRH

IPL PHOTOS: Warner-Powell set up DC's win over SRH

Why This Dhoni-Kohli Hug Was Special

Why This Dhoni-Kohli Hug Was Special

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances