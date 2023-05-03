News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Madrid Open: Alcaraz stays on course for fourth title of 2023

Madrid Open: Alcaraz stays on course for fourth title of 2023

May 03, 2023 23:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz entered the semifinals of the Madrid Open with a win over Karen Khachanov. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World number two Carlos Alcaraz stayed on course for his fourth title of 2023 by powering into the semi-finals of the Madrid Open with a 6-4 7-5 win over Russian Karen Khachanov on Thursday.

Defending his title from last year, Alcaraz will be looking to celebrate his 20th birthday on Friday with a win against either Croatian Borna Coric or surprise German qualifier Daniel Altmaier in his sixth Masters 1000 event semi-final.

Alcaraz managed to break the Russian's serve in the seventh game, closing the first set 6-4.

 

However, the Spaniard began the second set a little distracted and allowed Khachanov to open up a 4-1 lead before he woke up to fight back and win the match in under two hours.

"Winning this match gives me a lot of confidence," Alcaraz said.

"Karen had been playing at a high level and took me to the limit, it was decided by small details.

"I will train for Friday, but with a lot of tranquillity and calm, I will not be overwhelmed and I have to be fresh."

Alcaraz has reached 18 consecutive wins in Spanish clay-court tournaments since losing to Rafael Nadal in Madrid two years ago on his 19th birthday.

His winning percentage overall on clay is already the third best since 2010 (82.3%), behind only Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In the women's singles, Russian Veronika Kudermetova beat American Jessica Pegula 6-4 0-6 6-4 and reach the Madrid Open semis.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
What Dhoni said on whether this is his 'last IPL'
What Dhoni said on whether this is his 'last IPL'
SEE: 43 Grand Slam titles present at the Met Gala!
SEE: 43 Grand Slam titles present at the Met Gala!
Former world 100m champion Bowie dies aged 32
Former world 100m champion Bowie dies aged 32
IPL Photos: Sky, Kishan guide MI
IPL Photos: Sky, Kishan guide MI
Bajrang justifies use of facilities
Bajrang justifies use of facilities
Adani auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns
Adani auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns
Curfew in Manipur over violence during tribal stir
Curfew in Manipur over violence during tribal stir

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Mumbai vs Punjab: Star-studded stands in Mohali!

Mumbai vs Punjab: Star-studded stands in Mohali!

Nadal still the man to beat at Roland Garros: Alcaraz

Nadal still the man to beat at Roland Garros: Alcaraz

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances