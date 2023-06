Photographs: Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying a vacation with his family at the Masai Mara national reserve in Kenya.

Sachin clicked some stunning pictures of the animals during the wildlife safari.

'Going wild. Literally!' Tendulkar captioned his Instagram post.

Masai Mara, one of the most popular safari destinations in the world, is famous for its exceptional populations of lions, cheetahs and African bush elephants.