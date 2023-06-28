Why Punjab's Mohali stadium was snubbed for 2023 ODI World Cup

IMAGE: The exclusion of Punjab's Mohali from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference, said Punjab's Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. Photograph: BCCI

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali did not get a single match in the 2023 ODI World Cup as it did not meet the ICC standards for the mega-event, said BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

Mohali had hosted the semi-final of the 2011 World Cup between India and Pakistan, which the hosts won by 29 runs before going on to win the World Cup after beating Sri Lanka in the final. It also hosted the semi-final of the 1996 World Cup between Australia and West Indies.



Shukla's statement comes after Punjab's Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had raised objections to the exclusion of Mohali from the World Cup schedule.



"The exclusion of Punjab's Mohali from the list of host cities for the tournament was due to political interference. Punjab government will raise this issue with BCCI," Hayer had said.



Shukla pointed out that this the first time that as many 12 venues have been chosen for the World Cup.



"For the first time, 12 venues have been chosen for World Cup. Earlier, these many venues were not chosen in previous World Cups. Out of these 12 venues, warm-up matches will be held in Trivandrum and Guwahati, remaining venues will have league matches. More centres have been accommodated. From South Zone four venues, from central zone one venue, West Zone two, North Zone two venues. Delhi and Dharamshala will host the matches (In North Zone)," Shukla told ANI.



Shukla said that bilateral series matches will be given to Mohali and there will be no discrimination.



"Virat Kohli's 100th Test last year was given to Mohali. Mullanpur Stadium is getting ready in Mohali. Had it been ready, they would have got a World Cup match. The current stadium in Mohali did not meet the standards of ICC and hence was denied matches.



"But that does not matches would not be given to them. Bilateral series matches will be given to them, it is based on a rotational system. No 'pick and choosing' has been done. ICC's consent is important in finalising the venues. In Trivandrum, warm-up matches have been given, for the first time. It is not that any centre/zone has been ignored. Stadiums have been chosen after a lot of consideration, even in North East Zone, Guwahati got the matches. A lot of accommodation has been done in the schedule," he added.



On the World Cup schedule, Shukla said that new venues have been added this time around.



"Lucknow has been added. Uttar Pradesh never got a chance to host a World Cup match. Guwahati has been given a chance. Many venues from the South have been added. A fair amount of consideration was given before venues were finalised. ICC has to approve these venues. It is not purely in our hands. All those raising objections should realise that we need consent from ICC to pick up these venues," he said.



The 2023 ODI World Cup will kick-off with a repeat of the 2019 final, featuring defending champions England against New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.



Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with Ahmedabad also hosting the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.



India's World Cup campaign will begin with a match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.



The venues other than Ahmedabad and Chennai are Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune. while Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.



Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.