Long jumper Sreeshankar finishes 6th in Monaco Diamond League

Source: PTI
August 11, 2022 00:18 IST
Murali Sreeshankar had finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month.

IMAGE: Murali Sreeshankar had finished seventh in the World Championships in Eugene, USA, last month. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Commonwealth Games silver medallist long jumper Murali Sreeshankar finished sixth in the Diamond League Meeting with a below-par effort of 7.94m in Monaco on Wednesday.

Sreeshankar achieved his best jump in his fifth attempt. He had won silver in the Birmingham CWG six days ago with a best jump of 8.08m. He has a season's and personal best of 8.36m.

 

Maykel Masso of Cuba won the event with a best effort of 8.35m while World Championships silver medallist and reigning Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece (8.31m) and Marquis Dendy (8.31m) of USA finished second and third respectively.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
