How Mirabai Made Birthday Special

How Mirabai Made Birthday Special

By Rediff Sports
August 10, 2022 16:47 IST
Mirabai Chanu

Photographs: Kind courtesy Saikhom Mirabai Chanu/Twitter
 

Star Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu recently added a gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022 to her Tokyo Olympics silver medal.

Mirabai turned 28 on Monday, August 8, and the champion celebrated her birthday by planting saplings.

Later, she celebrated her birthday with her family and friends.

Mirabai won India's first gold medal in Birmingham and she did it in style. She broke the Commonwealth Games record in snatch as she pocketed the yellow metal. With a total lift of 201kg (88kgs+113kgs), she posted a record-breaking show.

Rediff Sports
