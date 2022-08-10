SEE: Lakshya Sen's dance at airport goes viral

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen expressed happiness about the welcome he received at the airport. Photograph: ANI

After Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's successful Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign which saw him capture two medals, the rising Indian badminton star received a warm welcomes at the airport.

Young gun Lakshya Sen lived up to expectations by grabbing the gold medal in the men's singles badminton event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/Twitter

The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Sen received an overwhelming welcome from his loved ones and fans at the airport. The sounds of cheers and dhols were ringing through the airport. The sounds of cheers and dhols were ringing through the airport. The shuttler wasted no time and shook a leg with his fans and loved wins in celebration of his successful first major tournament.

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/Twitter

He also got some pictures clicked with his fans. Sen expressed happiness about the welcome he received at the airport.

"There was a lot of prressure this time because of the past results as well. I knew that it was not going to be easy. But I had the belief that I could go all the way from the beginning. So, I made it. I am used to these types of welcomes now. Would like to thank everyone who came," he added.