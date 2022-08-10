News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » SEE: Lakshya Sen's dance at airport goes viral

SEE: Lakshya Sen's dance at airport goes viral

Source: ANI
Last updated on: August 10, 2022 17:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen expressed happiness about the welcome he received at the airport. Photograph: ANI

After Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's successful Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign which saw him capture two medals, the rising Indian badminton star received a warm welcomes at the airport.

 

Young gun Lakshya Sen lived up to expectations by grabbing the gold medal in the men's singles badminton event.

Lakshya Sen

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/Twitter

The 20-year-old defeated the world number 42 from Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Sen received an overwhelming welcome from his loved ones and fans at the airport. The sounds of cheers and dhols were ringing through the airport. The sounds of cheers and dhols were ringing through the airport. The shuttler wasted no time and shook a leg with his fans and loved wins in celebration of his successful first major tournament.

Lakshya Sen

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/Twitter

He also got some pictures clicked with his fans. Sen expressed happiness about the welcome he received at the airport.

"There was a lot of prressure this time because of the past results as well. I knew that it was not going to be easy. But I had the belief that I could go all the way from the beginning. So, I made it. I am used to these types of welcomes now. Would like to thank everyone who came," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG 2022: How India fared on Monday, August 8
CWG 2022: How India fared on Monday, August 8
SEE: The CHAMPIONS have arrived!
SEE: The CHAMPIONS have arrived!
Three attempts and 13 years on, Sindhu tastes CWG gold
Three attempts and 13 years on, Sindhu tastes CWG gold
The Cutest Tiranga Moment!
The Cutest Tiranga Moment!
How Mirabai Made Birthday Special
How Mirabai Made Birthday Special
India-made howitzer to be used for gun salute on I-Day
India-made howitzer to be used for gun salute on I-Day
FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier
FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: Shuttlers, paddlers end on high, India finish 4th

CWG: Shuttlers, paddlers end on high, India finish 4th

Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG

Meet India's medallists at Birmingham CWG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances