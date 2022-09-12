News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin wins gold in Golden Fry Series meet

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin wins gold in Golden Fry Series meet

September 12, 2022 21:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It was the first time Aldrin had jumped more than 8m outside India. He had failed to touch 8m in his last five meets.

IMAGE: It was the first time Jeswin Aldrin had jumped more than 8m outside India. He had failed to touch 8m in his last five meets. Photograph: Jeswin Aldrin/Twitter

Top Indian long jumper Jeswin Aldrin Johnson won gold in the 3rd Golden Fry Series athletics meet at Schaan in Liechtenstein, with an impressive effort of 8.12m.

It was the first time Aldrin had jumped more than 8m outside India. He had failed to touch 8m in his last five meets.

 

"Really Happy with 8.12m in Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein. It's been long season one more round to go before the end of this season...Will keep on improving. More to come," Aldrin tweeted.

Radek Juska of Czech Republic was second with 7.70m while Henrik Flatnes of Norway was third with 7.66m in the event on Sunday.

Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, competing in long jump, was fourth with 7.58m.

The 20-year-old Aldrin had failed to qualify for the final round in the World Championships in Eugene (USA) in July, finishing 20th overall in the qualification round with a jump of 7.78m.

He had jumped a wind-assisted 8.37m while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April. His legal season and personal best stands at 8.26m during the Federation Cup.

He had 8.20m in March during an Indian Grand Prix meet.

The Golden Fly Series is held in public places in cities in an attempt to bring fans closer to action. Only long jump and pole events were held. The next stop in the series will be in Thailand in December.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah, Harshal back for T20 World Cup; Jadeja out
Bumrah, Harshal back for T20 World Cup; Jadeja out
PIX: Alcaraz rediscovers the joy of tennis at US Open
PIX: Alcaraz rediscovers the joy of tennis at US Open
Siniakova-Krejcikova rally to win US Open doubles
Siniakova-Krejcikova rally to win US Open doubles
Indian, Chinese troops disengage from PP15 in Ladakh
Indian, Chinese troops disengage from PP15 in Ladakh
SA coach Boucher to step down after T20 World Cup
SA coach Boucher to step down after T20 World Cup
Judge delivered 26-page Gyanvapi order in 10 minutes
Judge delivered 26-page Gyanvapi order in 10 minutes
Bumrah, Harshal back for T20 World Cup; Jadeja out
Bumrah, Harshal back for T20 World Cup; Jadeja out

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Why Afridi's Daughter Waved Indian Flag

Why Afridi's Daughter Waved Indian Flag

Former Chelsea striker Costa back in EPL with Wolves

Former Chelsea striker Costa back in EPL with Wolves

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances