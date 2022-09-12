Why Afridi's Daughter Waved Indian Flag

IMAGE: Shahid Afridi's daughter, in pink, with the Indian flag during the India versus Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai on September 4, 2022. Photograph: Screengrab/Twitter

Shahid Afridi's daughter was spotted waving the Indian flag during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai international stadium on September 4.

Afridi laughed off the incident saying her daughter was was unable to get her hands on a Pakistan flag and there was nothing more to the incident.

'My family was there (at the Dubai stadium) and I was sent the videos,' the former Pakistan all-rounder stated. 'My wife told that there were only 10 percent Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest 90 percent were Indians.'

'My younger daughter was unable to find a Pakistan flag so she was waving the Indian flag,' a beaming Afridi told Pakistan's Samaa TV.

One of the child's elder sisters is reported to be marrying Pakistan pace spearhead Shah Shaheen Afridi, who is unfortunately injured and missed playing the Asia Cup.