Bumrah, Harshal back for T20 World Cup; Jadeja out

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup after recovering from his injury. Photograph: Dan Mullen/Getty Images

A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah was recalled to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup along with fellow pace bowler Harshal Patel, but spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

Bumrah and Harshal, both of whom missed the Asia Cup with injuries, underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy before regaining their fitness.



Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, who were part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup, were left out of the 15-member squad announced by the national selectors on Monday.

Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishoni were included in the standby.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.



India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.



Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.



