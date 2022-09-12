News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah, Harshal back for T20 World Cup; Jadeja out

Bumrah, Harshal back for T20 World Cup; Jadeja out

September 12, 2022 17:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup after recovering from his injury. Photograph: Dan Mullen/Getty Images

A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah was recalled to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup along with fellow pace bowler Harshal Patel, but spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

 

Bumrah and Harshal, both of whom missed the Asia Cup with injuries, underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy before regaining their fitness.

Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, who were part of the Indian team in the Asia Cup, were left out of the 15-member squad announced by the national selectors on Monday.

Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishoni were included in the standby.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'Asia Cup win will help SL during T20 World Cup'
'Asia Cup win will help SL during T20 World Cup'
Shadab's Errors Cost Pakistan Asia Cup
Shadab's Errors Cost Pakistan Asia Cup
PIX: Sporting world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
PIX: Sporting world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Maa Durga Gets a Final Touch-Up
Maa Durga Gets a Final Touch-Up
'No bargaining over our nuclear weapons'
'No bargaining over our nuclear weapons'
HC stays Lokpal proceedings against Shibu Soren
HC stays Lokpal proceedings against Shibu Soren
Anushka, Virat Get Romantic In London
Anushka, Virat Get Romantic In London

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Why Afridi's Daughter Waved Indian Flag

Why Afridi's Daughter Waved Indian Flag

'Hope this win brings some smiles of faces on Lankans'

'Hope this win brings some smiles of faces on Lankans'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances