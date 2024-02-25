News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIH Pro League: Indian crush Ireland to end home leg on winning note

FIH Pro League: Indian crush Ireland to end home leg on winning note

Source: PTI
February 25, 2024 22:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Indian team is currently placed at the third spot with 15 points from eight matches

IMAGE: The Indian team is currently placed at the third spot with 15 points from eight matches. Photograph: FIH/X

The Indian men's hockey team blanked lower-ranked Ireland 4-0 to end their home leg of the FIH Pro League campaign on a winning note in Rourkela on Sunday.

Nilakanta Sharma (14th minute), Akashdeep Singh (15th), Gurjant Singh (38th) and Jugraj Singh (60th) were the goal scorers. Nilakanta and Jugraj got their goals from penalty corners while Akashdeep and Gurjant struck through field efforts.

 

India dominated the match and led 2-0 half time.

The Indian team is currently placed at the third spot with 15 points from eight matches, with five wins (three outright and two shootout) and three losses (one outright and two shootout).

The Netherlands and Australia are above India with 26 and 20 points respectively.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will continue their FIH Pro League campaign in the European leg in May-June.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Rohit allow Ashwin this gesture in Dharamsala?
Will Rohit allow Ashwin this gesture in Dharamsala?
Practice and process: How Jurel cracked Test code
Practice and process: How Jurel cracked Test code
We're going to bowl India out tomorrow, says Bashir
We're going to bowl India out tomorrow, says Bashir
Can 3 jailed SP MLAs in UP vote in Feb 27 RS polls?
Can 3 jailed SP MLAs in UP vote in Feb 27 RS polls?
EPL PIX: Sarabia helps Wolves edge Sheffield United
EPL PIX: Sarabia helps Wolves edge Sheffield United
'Whole of India salutes Jurel today'
'Whole of India salutes Jurel today'
3 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
3 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Ranji Trophy: TN down Saurashtra to march into semis

Ranji Trophy: TN down Saurashtra to march into semis

'Whole of India salutes Jurel today'

'Whole of India salutes Jurel today'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances